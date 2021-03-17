Vodafone Idea Fastest 4G Network in Assam For Second Consecutive Quarter: Ookla

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been recognised as the fastest 4G network in the state of Assam for two quarters now

By March 17th, 2021 AT 4:00 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone India
  • Voice & Data
    • 1 Comment

    vodafone-idea-fastest-4g-network-assam

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been recognised as the fastest 4G network in the state of Assam. It is worth noting that the telco has bagged the title twice now in straight consecutive quarters. For the unaware, Ookla is a global leader in testing broadband and mobile networks.

    According to Ookla, Vi delivered the fastest 4G download and upload speeds in Assam for two straight quarters. For the last six months of 2020, there was no other operator in Assam who could dethrone Vi in providing faster speeds.

    Adding to this, Vi also offered users the best voice calling quality across India during the last three months according to Trai’s MyCall (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report.

    Vodafone Idea’s 4G Network Across India Set to Become Better?

    Vi is increasing its 4G capacity across India. The telco is refarming all its 3G spectrum to 4G across states in a phased manner. This is one of the reasons why its network quality has increased lately.

    Further, previous reports from Ookla suggest that Vi was the fastest 4G network pan-India for the last two quarters of 2020.

    Despite offering the best 4G network, the telco has kept on losing subscribers. On top of this, Vi has rolled out some very unique offers such as ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and unlimited data after 12 AM to 6 AM for users on select plans.

    Vi has also partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance and is offering prepaid plans to users that offer them free insurance. Further, Vi users can now enjoy the over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video on select prepaid plans.

    The telco needs to reduce its subscriber churn rate as fast as possible and gain market share before it introduces tariff hikes. Vi is expected to increase tariffs from Q3, 2021, which is still a little far away.

    Hopefully, enhancing its 4G network capacity will help the telco in the long-term.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Fastest 4G Network in Assam For Second Consecutive Quarter: Ookla

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been recognised as the fastest 4G network in the state of Assam. It is worth noting...

    module-4-img

    Spotlight, TikTok Rival Created by Snapchat to Help Indian Creators Earn

    Snapchat has just launched its short-video content platform ‘Spotlight’ in India. It is worth noting that it is a ‘feature’...

    module-4-img

    5G Airwaves Too Expensive, DoT May Go After Trai for Price Reduction

    The pricing of 5G airwaves has been termed as ‘unaffordable’ by telcos in the past. To ensure a smooth 5G...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    How to Set or Change Caller Tune in Jio

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Binge+ STB Users Now Getting Cloud Recording Facility

    module-4-img

    Doora, a 5G Powered Droid is Delivering Food to People

    module-4-img

    Government Brings in Clause of Purchasing Gear from ‘Trusted Sources’ For ISPs