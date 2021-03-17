Vodafone Idea Fastest 4G Network in Assam For Second Consecutive Quarter: Ookla

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been recognised as the fastest 4G network in the state of Assam. It is worth noting that the telco has bagged the title twice now in straight consecutive quarters. For the unaware, Ookla is a global leader in testing broadband and mobile networks.

According to Ookla, Vi delivered the fastest 4G download and upload speeds in Assam for two straight quarters. For the last six months of 2020, there was no other operator in Assam who could dethrone Vi in providing faster speeds.

Adding to this, Vi also offered users the best voice calling quality across India during the last three months according to Trai’s MyCall (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) report.

Vodafone Idea’s 4G Network Across India Set to Become Better?

Vi is increasing its 4G capacity across India. The telco is refarming all its 3G spectrum to 4G across states in a phased manner. This is one of the reasons why its network quality has increased lately.

Further, previous reports from Ookla suggest that Vi was the fastest 4G network pan-India for the last two quarters of 2020.

Despite offering the best 4G network, the telco has kept on losing subscribers. On top of this, Vi has rolled out some very unique offers such as ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and unlimited data after 12 AM to 6 AM for users on select plans.

Vi has also partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance and is offering prepaid plans to users that offer them free insurance. Further, Vi users can now enjoy the over-the-top (OTT) benefits of Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video on select prepaid plans.

The telco needs to reduce its subscriber churn rate as fast as possible and gain market share before it introduces tariff hikes. Vi is expected to increase tariffs from Q3, 2021, which is still a little far away.

Hopefully, enhancing its 4G network capacity will help the telco in the long-term.