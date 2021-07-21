Vodafone Idea Extends eSIM Service to a New State

Vodafone Idea eSIM service is now available in multiple circles including Mumbai, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra & Goa, UP East, Kerala, Kolkata, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. Vodafone Idea postpaid users utilising eSIM supportive smartphones will no longer be required to put in a physical SIM card to access the company's telecom network. eSIM comes in the form of an integrated SIM chip that will be compliant with all the supported mobile network operators. The consumer will be able to carry out normal calling, SMS, data access and more without having to change physical SIM cards manually. The newly added state in the list is Tamil Nadu.

Vodafone Idea Also Offers VoWi-Fi Calling Service Along with eSIM

Vodafone Idea offers VoWi-Fi calling services to its subscribers at no extra cost. Currently, the telco giant has rolled out services to all prepaid and postpaid customers who reside in Maharashtra and Goa, Kolkata, Gujarat, Delhi and Mumbai. Vi has assured the customers that it will roll out VoWi-Fi calling services in other circles in the coming period. In case you are not aware, VoWi-Fi stands for Voice Over (EPC-integrated) Wi-Fi. With the help of VoWi-Fi calling, users get a packet voice service delivered over IP via a Wi-Fi network. In simple words, VoWi-Fi allows users to make normal calls using a Wi-Fi network in low network regions.

How To Use Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling?

Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi calling services ensures that subscribers are able to connect with their loved ones in low network regions. To enable Wi-Fi calling services in your prepaid or postpaid account, upgrade your smartphone’s to the latest operating system. Once the smartphone has been upgraded, ensures that your smartphone is connected to Wi-FI with a high-speed internet connection. Subscribers must also ensure that they have a 4G SIM with VoLTE service enabled. To use the services, the Wi-Fi calling switch should be enabled. It is also advised that for a seamless experience, both VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling must be enabled.

Features of Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi Calling Services

One of the best features of Vodafone Idea VoWi-FI calling services is seamless connectivity. Users do not have to download an additional app to use the feature. They can simply use their Vi mobile number to make or receive voice calls over a Wi-Fi connection. Users get clear, quality voice calling services with VoWi-Fi, and there are no call drops at home or office.

Vodafone Idea has listed all the compatible handsets that are compatible with VoWi-Fi calling service. Also, the telco is continuously adding new hands to extend the reach of Wi-Fi calling. Users must note that the quality of voice calls will depend upon the strength of the Wi-Fi signal. So, they do not have to worry about the network signal strength. Since the VoWi-Fi calling services is just available in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Goa, Kolkata and Maharashtra, the roaming call facility is restricted to these regions. However, Vodafone Idea VoWi-Fi calling can be used to make international calls to a foreign territory. Both Vi prepaid and postpaid customers must note that if they turn on the airplane mode, the Wi-Fi calling service will not work.