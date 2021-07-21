Qualcomm Launches Wearables Ecosystem Accelerator Program

The American multinational corporation Qualcomm Technologies has recently revealed its investment plans and marked that it will push investments in the Snapdragon Wear Platform. Not only this, but Qualcomm has also launched the Wearables Ecosystem Accelerator Program as Snapdragon Wear Shipments crossed 40 million. As reported by ET Telecom, the program includes device manufacturers, platform players, service providers, independent hardware and software vendors and system integrators who will work together with original equipment manufacturers to create and commercialise products and solutions. Qualcomm has also reported nearly 60 wearable industry leaders like Oppo, Vodafone, Verizon, BBK, Fossil will take part in the program.

Wearables Market Elevated 21% Year-on-Year

The wearables market is growing at a rapid scale. As revealed by renowned market analysis firm International Data Corporation (IDC), the wearables market elevated 21% year on year, and it will grow further in the coming period. Pankaj Kedia, Senior Director and Global Head, smart wearables, Qualcomm Technologies, stated that the company is pushing investments in leading-edge ground-up silicon platforms and technologies.

It also plans to roll out new Snapdragon Wear Platforms across different sectors in the coming period to meet its long-term vision. On the other side, Jitesh Ubrani, Research Manager, WW Mobile Device Trackers, IDC, stated that customers are eyeing innovative approaches in wearable devices. The smartwatch segment has outpassed the heath and fitness tracking in terms of demand and growth across consumers and enterprise segments.

Qualcomm Wearables Ecosystem Accelerator Program Will Revamp the Industry

Ketan Shah, who is the Senior Director of XR and Wearables, Client Line of Business, Arm, stated that Arm is invested in offering to compute performance and security features required to enable next-generation wearables devices. With the help of the Qualcomm Wearables Ecosystem Accelerator Program, Arm will closely work with the wider ecosystem to increase collaboration and change across the industry. The Global Products and Services Director of Vodafone Group Services GmbH Phil Patel expressed his opinions and marked that wearables are pillars of the next generation of telecommunications, and it will be successful by blending the efforts of industry innovators in connectivity, semiconductors, hardware and user experience design.