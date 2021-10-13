Vodafone Idea Excelled in the Following Areas in September

Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has excelled in the two metrics in September 2021. According to the Opensignal report published for September 2021, Vodafone Idea (Vi) provided the best download and upload speeds in India. Vi provided the best average mobile download speeds of 12.8 Mbps. The telco saw a gain of 0.9 Mbps download speed since Opensignal’s last report. At the same time, Bharti Airtel saw a gain of 1.9 Mbps which took its overall average download speed to 12.4 Mbps in September 2021, making it the telco with the second-fastest 4G network in India. At the third stood Reliance Jio delivering a tad bit slower average download speed of 12.1 Mbps. Lastly, there was BSNL delivering 3.4 Mbps of average download speed, which is just disappointing (but with 4G networks, this should improve).

Vodafone Idea’s upload speed was also the best in September 2021, as per Opensignal. Vi delivered an upload speed of 4.3 Mbps, followed by Bharti Airtel (3.8 Mbps), Jio (3.3 Mbps), and BSNL (1.2 Mbps) at last.

Dropping Number of Subscribers Might be Helping Vi Deliver Faster Speeds

If there’s less load on the networks, the download speeds will naturally be higher. This could be the case with the networks of Vodafone Idea as well. With a dropping number of subscribers every month, Vodafone Idea’s networks might not have the kind of load Jio and Airtel’s network do. If the other telcos keep on improving like this, in a very short period, Vodafone Idea will be outdone by Airtel and Jio.

As for BSNL, there’s no hope for any sort of competition in the mobile segment until and unless the state-run telecom operator is able to roll out 4G networks PAN-India. When it came to 4G coverage and 4G availability, though, Jio stood out at the top while Bharti Airtel was able to deliver the best games and voice app experience.