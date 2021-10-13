Airtel Black Plan that Offers Broadband, DTH and Postpaid Connection

If you are looking for a wholesome service from a telecom company in India, Bharti Airtel might be a good choice. The telco offers something called ‘Airtel Black’. It was launched a couple of months back and it is very much like the One Airtel. If you aren’t aware of the One Airtel plans, it isn’t your mistake. The telco had run it like a beta test in select circles so that it could later launch the ‘Airtel Black’ service. There is an Airtel Black plan that offers customers broadband, Direct-to-Home (DTH), and postpaid mobile service. The best thing is, all of this comes under a single bill. Let’s take a look at all the plans.

Airtel Black Rs 2099 Plan

The Rs 2099 plan is the most expensive offering curated by Bharti Airtel for its Airtel Black customers. Note that you can customise the plan and make it cheaper or more expensive, any way you like it.

The Rs 2099 plan offers users a broadband connection with 200 Mbps speed. With the Airtel Xstream Fiber’s 200 Mbps plan, users are entitled to receive over-the-top (OTT) as well as Airtel Thanks benefits.

Then the company also offers postpaid connections to the users. There are a total of 3 postpaid connections offered with 260GB of data and unlimited voice calling for the month. There’s one primary SIM and two add-on SIMs.

Users are also entitled to receive a free Xstream Box with this plan. For the unaware, the Xstream Box is an Android Set-Top Box (STB) offering from Bharti Airtel. It allows users to consume both OTT content as well as satellite TV content.

The Airtel Black users opting for the Rs 2099 plan also get a Rs 424 worth of TV channel pack from the telco. Bharti Airtel has mentioned that it will offer users a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Airtel Xstream with this plan.

Airtel Black is available for customers around the country. But it is only available for users who either own a postpaid connection from the telco. Users should have new or existing postpaid connections before they can apply for Airtel Black service. There are other plans listed on the website of telco. If you want a postpaid mobile connection only with broadband or with a DTH connection, you can do that as well.

You can create a customised plan for you with the help of Airtel’s team. Airtel Black customers don’t have to see long IVR wait times anymore.