Vodafone Idea Brings Back Rs 289 Plan with Reduced Validity

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has reduced the validity of the Rs 289 prepaid plan. This plan has been there for some time, but now instead of hiking the tariffs and making the plan directly expensive, Vi has reduced the validity and made the plan indirectly expensive. The Rs 289 plan used to come with 48 days of service validity, 4GB of data, and 600 SMS. This was a plan that users recharged with for getting service validity at a cheaper cost in exchange for less amount of data.









Read More - BSNL to Upgrade 2910 2G/3G Towers in Gujarat to 4G: Minister

Vodafone Idea Rs 289 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea's Rs 289 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 4GB of data, 600 SMS, and 40 days of service validity. Earlier, it used to come with 48 days of service validity. This has made the plan indirectly more expensive as the service validity has been reduced by 8 days. The average daily cost of using this plan has gone from Rs 6.02 to Rs 7.225. Overall, that's an increase of more than Rs 40 in total.

Read More - No Special Mobile Phone Plan for Non-Smartphone Users: Government

This plan is still excellent for someone who doesn't want to consume a lot of data and is only looking for service validity in the short term. Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio also have such plans, but Vi has some competitive offerings. The data is charged at 50 paise per MB after the consumption of the 4GB data.

Read More - Apple Watch for Free Under offer from HDFC Ergo and Zopper

Alternatively, if users want more data after the consumption of 4GB, they can go for the data vouchers offered by Vodafone Idea (Vi). These vouchers are good for users want to quickly consume data but don't have any leftover FUP (fair usage policy) data from their base plan.