Vodafone Idea Announces Cloud Firewall Solution to Keep Enterprises Secure

The ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’ has been engineered for Vi’s OpenStack RedHat cloud environment which is managed using FirstWave’s Cloud Content Security Platform (CCSP). The security solution developed by both the companies is powered by the VM Series Virtual-Next Generation Firewall (NFGW) technology by Palo Alto Networks which is one of the market leaders.

By June 7th, 2021 AT 12:57 PM
  • Technology News
  • Vodafone Idea
    • 0 Comment

    Vodafone Idea

    More and more businesses are adapting to the digital way of conducting operations and providing services in this pandemic struck world. Understanding the requirements of these businesses, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced a new security solution for them. For the unaware, the telco has a ‘Business’ arm called ‘Vi Business’, which caters to the needs and demands of enterprises in the country.

    The new security solution called ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’ is a cloud-deployed security solution that enterprises can leverage to keep their sensitive data and information secure.

    Vodafone Idea Partnered With Firstwave Cloud Technology to Create Cloud Firewall

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) had partnered with Firstwave Cloud Technology, an industry-leading security technology provider, to develop the ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’. The aim of the ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’ is to understand and cater to the modern security needs of enterprises.

    The ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’ has been engineered for Vi’s OpenStack RedHat cloud environment, which is managed using FirstWave’s Cloud Content Security Platform (CCSP). The security solution developed by both companies is powered by the VM Series Virtual-Next Generation Firewall (NFGW) technology by Palo Alto Networks, which is one of the market leaders.

    As per the company, the ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’ is a next-generation firewall technology that will keep enterprises secure. Further, the technology comes with DDoS protection, content filtering, real-time intelligence, data loss prevention, secure VPN and more.

    One of the best things about the security solution is that the companies won’t need to incur capex for installing it. There is no need for a premise infrastructure for a business or an enterprise to install the solution and run it.

    The enterprises won’t even need their IT teams to manage the solution. It is a one-stop solution that is very cost-effective for companies if they are thinking about investing in their data’s security.

    The need and utility of cloud applications will grow even further as 5G connectivity arrives in India. The ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’ solution from Vodafone Idea will prove to be very useful for the companies which are looking to invest in their security infrastructure. The ‘Vi Cloud Firewall’ is just one of many solutions that Vodafone Idea offers to enterprises in India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Jio Saavn Users Can Now Access Music Channels and Playlists Within the App

    Jio Saavn, the largest streaming platform for music and audio-related entertainment in the whole of South Asia on Monday released...

    module-4-img

    COAI Calls 5G Tech Safe, Says Concerns Around Health Consequences Misleading

    The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has said that there multiple shreds of evidence available which confirm that the...

    module-4-img

    India’s Active Internet Population to Grow Nearly 45% by 2025

    India, being the second largest population in the world, serves as a growing customer base for companies of different sectors....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    TRAI to Help in Deciding Spectrum Bands Apt for Satellite Broadband Companies

    module-4-img

    GPON Broadband Technology Benefits Explained

    module-4-img

    This Feature by Google Will Make Using a Pixel Camera Even More Fun

    module-4-img

    BSNL Ahead of Jio, Airtel, Vi in Offering Year-Long Validity Plans