Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G, 5000mAh Battery and 44W Fast Charging Launched

Highlights The Vivo Z6 5G joins the list of affordable 5G smartphones

The phone takes on the Realme X50 5G, Oppo Reno 3 and Redmi K30 5G

The Vivo Z6 5G may never reach the Indian market

Vivo has finally joined the list of manufacturers with affordable 5G smartphones. After Xiaomi, Realme and Oppo, Vivo now has a smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. Dubbed as the Vivo Z6 5G, the smartphone just went official in India with impressive mid-range specifications. Key specifications of the Vivo Z6 5G include 44W fast charging, 5000mAh battery and 48MP quad-camera setup on the back. Since the Snapdragon 765G is limited to China for now, we may not see the Vivo Z6 5G making it to the Indian market anytime soon. Similar to Oppo Reno 3 Pro which is arriving with 4G specifications to India, we may see Vivo also bringing the Vivo Z6 with different specs to the country since it saw massive success with the Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo Z1x smartphones.

Vivo Z6 5G: Specifications and Features

The Vivo Z6 5G is a mid-range smartphone taking on the likes of Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G, Realme X50 5G and the Oppo Reno 3. The phone rocks a 6.57-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Vivo says the phone offers a whopping 90.74% screen-to-body ratio. The phone measures 9.16mm thick and weighs just over 200 grams. It has a punch-hole featuring 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Vivo confirmed that it used UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM on the smartphone. The USP of the device is the 5G support and has 44W Flash Charge support which is capable of charging the 4400mAh battery in just 65 minutes.

Cameras on the Vivo Z6 5G include 48MP primary Sony IMX586 shooter on the back, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 112-degree field-of-view, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor completes the quad-camera setup on the back. The Vivo Z6 5G runs Android 10-based FunTouch OS 10 out of the box. Besides 5G, the phone also offers other connectivity options like VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo Z6 5G: Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Z6 5G will be available only in two variants- 6GB+128GB priced at 2,298 Yuan (approx. Rs 23,500) and 8GB+128GB model that costs 2,598 Yuan (approx. Rs 26,500). Vivo will bring the device for pre-sale on February 29 and the first sale will take place on March 8.