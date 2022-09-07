Vivo Y75s 5G Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Reported by Palak Sharma 0

The 6.58-inch LCD screen on this mid-range device has a full-HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. A Mali-G57 GPU and MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC make up the Vivo Y75s 5G.

Highlights

  • Y75s 5G from Vivo has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display.
  • Located on the side of this Vivo smartphone is a fingerprint sensor.
  • The Vivo Y75s 5G weighs about 193g and is 8.5mm thin.

Follow Us

Vivo

On Wednesday, Vivo Y75s 5G was introduced in China. The 6.58-inch LCD screen on this mid-range device has a full-HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This Vivo smartphone's display sports a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. A Mali-G57 GPU and MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC make up the Vivo Y75s 5G. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera in addition to a triple 64MP rear camera array.

Vivo Y75s 5G Features and Specifications

The 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen on this smartphone offers a 60Hz refresh rate. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with a Mali-G57 GPU powers the Vivo Y75s 5G, which also has up to 12GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 256GB of extendable UFS 2.2 storage via microSD card (up to 1TB). A triple back camera arrangement, led by a 64MP primary camera, is present on the Vivo Y75s 5G. On the back are a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it also has an 8MP selfie camera. The camera arrays on the front and back can both record videos in full HD.

This smartphone runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as Face Wake face recognition. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W flash charging. 163.95x75.3x8.5mm and 193g are the dimensions and weight of the Vivo Y75s 5G. Additionally, this dual-SIM 5G phone has a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1 connection, and a 3.5mm headphone socket. This smartphone runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as Face Wake face recognition. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W flash charging. Additionally, this dual-SIM 5G phone has a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1 connection, and a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Vivo Y75s 5G Price

The Vivo Y75s 5G costs CNY 1,899 and has an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option (roughly Rs 22,000). The 12GB RAM + 256GB model, meanwhile, costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000). It is available in gradient and black colour schemes. China will soon be able to purchase this Vivo smartphone.

Reported By

Palak believes that creativity and simplicity are the keys for the best articles, it helps people to understand your point in a right way. She is also a traveller, love to explore new places, meeting new people and to know about different cultures and religions is what she love. She thinks writing is an art and when a artist holds a pen they create magic with their words.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio 5G Launch Will Happen in these Cities and Other Important Details
Jio to launch 5G SA service in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata this Diwali and by December 2023, Jio 5G will reach every corner of India.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Airtel 5G Launch Timeline and Other Major Details
Bharti Airtel is all set to launch 5G in India this October 2022. With its massive mid-band spectrum, you can expect better coverage and user experience. Let's check the advantages of NSA 5G.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments