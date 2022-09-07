Vivo Y75s 5G Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

On Wednesday, Vivo Y75s 5G was introduced in China. The 6.58-inch LCD screen on this mid-range device has a full-HD+ resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. This Vivo smartphone's display sports a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. A Mali-G57 GPU and MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC make up the Vivo Y75s 5G. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera in addition to a triple 64MP rear camera array.

Vivo Y75s 5G Features and Specifications

The 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD screen on this smartphone offers a 60Hz refresh rate. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC with a Mali-G57 GPU powers the Vivo Y75s 5G, which also has up to 12GB of LPPDR4x RAM and 256GB of extendable UFS 2.2 storage via microSD card (up to 1TB). A triple back camera arrangement, led by a 64MP primary camera, is present on the Vivo Y75s 5G. On the back are a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it also has an 8MP selfie camera. The camera arrays on the front and back can both record videos in full HD.

This smartphone runs on Android 11-based OriginOS Ocean. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as Face Wake face recognition. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W flash charging. 163.95x75.3x8.5mm and 193g are the dimensions and weight of the Vivo Y75s 5G. Additionally, this dual-SIM 5G phone has a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth v5.1 connection, and a 3.5mm headphone socket.

Vivo Y75s 5G Price

The Vivo Y75s 5G costs CNY 1,899 and has an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option (roughly Rs 22,000). The 12GB RAM + 256GB model, meanwhile, costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,000). It is available in gradient and black colour schemes. China will soon be able to purchase this Vivo smartphone.