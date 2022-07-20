Vivo T1x at Very Affordable Price With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India

The newest model in Vivo's budget line, the T1x, was introduced in India on Wednesday. The Snapdragon 680 SoC powers the new Vivo T-series phone, which has a waterdrop-style notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Dual rear cameras on the Vivo T1X are highlighted by a 50MP primary sensor. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W rapid charging. The RAM may be expanded up to 8GB using additional internal storage. The device was first unveiled in Malaysia in April, while the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC-equipped Vivo T1x 5G model went on sale in China in October of the same year.

Vivo T1x Specifications

The Funtouch OS 12, based on the Android 12 platform, powers the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo T1x. It has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%, and 96% NTSC colour spectrum coverage. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which features an octa-core 6nm architecture, is paired with an Adreno GPU 610 and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. As previously indicated, the additional built-in storage allows the RAM to be increased to 8GB. On the new handset, Vivo has included a 4-layer cooling system for lag-free gaming.

The Vivo T1x has two rear cameras, one with a dual 50MP primary sensor and f/1.8 and the other with a 2MP secondary sensor and f/2.4 lens. It boasts an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calls. A few of the features supported by the camera unit are super HDR, multilayer portrait, slow-motion, panoramic, live photo, and super night mode.

Up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage are available on the Vivo T1x, and an additional microSD card up to 1TB may be added through a specific slot. The new smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C connection as connectivity options. The performance of the phone is further improved by Multi-Turbo 5.0.

An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. The phone also supports face unlock for authentication and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The 5,000mAh battery in the Vivo T1x supports 18W fast charging. The battery supports the ability to reverse charge. The phone weighs 182 grammes and has dimensions of 164.26 x 76.08 x 8mm.

Vivo T1x Price And Availability

The base variant of the Vivo T1x with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 11,999 in India. The entry-level 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 12,999, while the top-tier 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 14,999. It is available in the colours Gravity Black and Space Blue. Starting July 27, the phone will be offered for purchase on Flipkart.

Customers who pay for the Vivo T1x on Flipkart with HDFC Bank cards are eligible for an immediate discount of Rs 1000. The e-commerce site also provides cashback of up to 5% on purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Recall that the 4GB RAM + 64GB edition of the Vivo T1x 5G cost MYR 649 (approximately Rs 11,400) when it first arrived in Malaysia.