VIDEO: Vodafone REDX 50% More Speed, Other Travel and Entertainment Benefits Explained
Vodafone REDX is one of the most unique plans in the market right now because of all the benefits that it offers. This plan, as claimed by Vodafone, offers 50% more speed to the customers and it also comes with unlimited data and calling benefit. Some of the other unique benefits of this plan include airport lounge access, yearlong Netflix and more. So, which customers should get this plan and will it be worth the money. We answer all of that in this video. Do Subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
We have also featured our experts SK and Kartik who shared their insightful comments on the website and the YouTube comments section.
Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.
Waiting for dumb guys here to start commenting and scream why this video is in hindi..
Lol….