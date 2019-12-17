National Broadband Mission Launched: Broadband for All Villages by 2022 and More Announced

Some of the objectives of the mission are: provide broadband access to all villages by 2022, facilitate universal and equitable access to broadband services for across the country and so on

By December 17th, 2019 AT 8:14 PM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 17 Comments
    Highlights
    • The data usage saw a drastic increase since 2016, especially after the entry of Reliance Jio
    • NBM promises broadband connectivity to all villages by 2022
    • An invest of USD 100 billion is also planned

    National Broadband Mission (NBM) has been announced today and it ensures that all the rural villages will get high-speed broadband connectivity in the coming years. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Law & Justice and Electronics and Information Technology has launched the National Broadband Mission at an event held in New Delhi. The vision of NBM is to fast track the growth of digital communications infrastructure, bridge the digital divide, provide affordable and universal access of broadband for all and facilitate digital empowerment and inclusion, said a release. NBM will ensure that all the villages will get broadband connectivity by the end of 2022.

    National Broadband Mission: What Exactly is It?

    It is worth noting that the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) is different from the newly announced National Broadband Mission (NBM). Some of the objectives of the mission are: provide broadband access to all villages by 2022, facilitate universal and equitable access to broadband services for across the country and especially in rural and remote areas, and laying of incremental 30 lakhs route km of Optical Fibre Cable and increase in tower density from 0.42 to 1.0 tower per thousand of population by 2024.

    Besides the above mentioned three missions, the National Broadband Mission also aims at significantly improving the quality of services for mobile and internet and it also helps in developing innovative implementation models for Right of Way (RoW) and to work with States/UTs for having consistent policies pertaining to expansion of digital infrastructure including for RoW approvals required for laying of OFC.

    Furthermore, NBM will also have a Broadband Readiness Index (BRI) which will measure the availability of communications infrastructure and conducive policy ecosystem within a State/UT. The government will also create a digital fibre map of the Digital Communications network and infrastructure, including Optical Fibre Cables and Towers, across the country.

    There will also be a massive investment from stakeholders of USD 100 billion (Rs 7 lakh crore) including Rs 70,000 crore from the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

    Data Consumption and Subscriber Base Saw a Massive Increase Compared to 2014

    In other news, the government has introduced this new broadband mission is to meet the ever-growing needs for internet. Right now, in India, an average person is consuming 9.77GB data per month which is up by a staggering 1120% compared to 2014. Not only that, but telecom subscribers are also growing at a rapid pace in the country with Reliance Jio adding nearly 10 million users every month.

    Year 2014 2019
    Mobile Subscribers (in millions)

    30% Growth

    		 907.42 1173.75
    Internet Subscribers(in millions)

    165% Growth

    		 251.59 665.31
    Broadband Subscribers(in millions)

    530% Growth

    		 99.2 625.42
    Tele-density (%)

    20% Growth

    		 75.23 % 90.52 %
    Rural Tele-density (%)

    31% Growth

    		 44.01 % 57.59 %
    Data Consumption (in GB per subscriber per month)

    1120% Growth

    		 Less than 0.80 GB 9.77 GB

    As for the comparison, India had just 251.59 million internet subscribers back in 2014, however, the number saw an increase of 165% and reached 665.31 in 2019. Mobile subscribers were just 907.42 in 2014 and it has been increased to 1173.75 in 2019.

    The data usage saw a drastic increase since 2016, especially after the entry of Reliance Jio to the Indian telecom market. For example, before Reliance Jio, the average per GB price was Rs 205, however, it’s now less than Rs 5 with the long-term tariff plans. In the coming days, the data consumption in India will only increase, even if telcos hike the tariff prices. Reliance Jio is still offering 1.5GB data per day for 28 days under Rs 200, so consumers are still going to recharge the pack and continue using the data benefit for a month.

    Read more on:
    Reported By: Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    17
    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     
    8 Comment threads
    9 Thread replies
    0 Followers
     
    Most reacted comment
    Hottest comment thread
    11 Comment authors
    dragonmonkTruth HurtsTomVedSaikat Roy Recent comment authors
    newest oldest most voted
    Tom
    Tom

    This is the biggest joke. Firstly, they keep moving “Broadband for all villages” target every year. Secondly, whats the point when government block internet access for an entire region for months in name of suppressing unrest.

    Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
    Truth Hurts
    Truth Hurts

    It’s for security reasons. These extremists take full advantage of internet to start riots, show fake image and disturb the peace. There’s a good reason for kashmir and Assam being most unstable part of india and i think you know the truth better than me.

    Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
    dragonmonk
    dragonmonk

    @tom When you see someone’s ID has ‘truth’, you know the IT cell trolls are here.

    Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
    Ved
    Ved

    This is Jio 250Mbps plan. Untill today I used to get 96Mbps on preview offer and now after choosing 250Mbps plan I am getting 75Mbps max and Upload 24Mbps.

    I would recommend go for any other operator instead of Jio.

    Screenshot_20191218_093020.jpg
    Screenshot_20191218_091523_org.zwanoo.android.speedtest.jpg
    Vote Up30Vote Down Reply

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia 2.3 With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and 2GB of RAM Launched at Rs 8,199 in India

    HMD Global has just made the Nokia 2.3 official in India. The entry-level handset which was unveiled earlier this month...

    module-4-img

    JioFiber Effect: Airtel Xstream Fibre Starts Providing 1 Month of Free Rental to New Users

    Citizens in Hyderabad city opting for a new Airtel Xstream Fibre connection can avail one-month of free service from the...

    module-4-img

    Realme X2 Compared Against Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Proves That Less is More Sometimes

    Yesterday, the Oppo sub-brand Realme launched probably its last release in India for 2019 which is the Realme X2. In...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Trai to Take Right Decision on IUC Before January 2020: RS Sharma

    module-4-img

    Realme Launches Realme X2 With Snapdragon 730G and Quad Camera Setup Along With Buds Air

    module-4-img

    BSNL Broadband Subscribers Can Get Free Bundled SIMs With Combo Plan of Rs 1,199

    module-4-img

    Independent TV Services Disrupted for Nearly 6 Months, Company Yet to Provide Resumption Timeline