VIDEO: BSNL Wings VoIP Calling Service Features and Tariff Explained
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its own VoIP calling service in India which is known as BSNL Wings. This service enables the users to make calls from any phone, laptop, or even PC with the Wings app even when there is no cellular connectivity. The VoIP technology uses internet to route calls similar to the VoLTE technology but does it over any internet connection. In this video we discuss about BSNL’s Wings service, the cost for the same and how people can enable it on their devices.
In this video we have featured two of our experts Raja and Ram. Do Hit the Subscribe Button!
Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.
Recent Posts
VIDEO: BSNL Wings VoIP Calling Service Features and Tariff Explained
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its own VoIP calling service in India which is known as BSNL Wings....
Indian Telecom Industry In 2019: A Look Back On Major Events That Were the Milestones This Year
The year 2019 has been a very happening one for the Indian Telecom industry. This was a year full of...
Reliance Jio Launches JioMart E-Commerce Service, Likely to Compete With Amazon Prime Now
Reliance Jio has become a household name in India at this moment. With millions of people using mobility services from...
Leave a Reply