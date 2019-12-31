VIDEO: BSNL Wings VoIP Calling Service Features and Tariff Explained

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its own VoIP calling service in India which is known as BSNL Wings. This service enables the users to make calls from any phone, laptop, or even PC with the Wings app even when there is no cellular connectivity. The VoIP technology uses internet to route calls similar to the VoLTE technology but does it over any internet connection. In this video we discuss about BSNL’s Wings service, the cost for the same and how people can enable it on their devices.

