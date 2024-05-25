Viasat and Azercosmos Partner to Expand Satellite Connectivity in Azerbaijan

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The collaboration aims to expand satellite-enabled services to support energy, utilities, and transport industries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Central and South Asia.

Highlights

  • Viasat and Azercosmos collaborate on L-band satellite services.
  • Partnership to expand service reach in EMEA and Asia.
  • Enhanced connectivity for various industrial applications.

Satellite communications company Viasat is working with Azerbaijan's satellite operator Azercosmos to bring its L-band satellite services to Azerbaijan and beyond. Under the proposed arrangement, Azercosmos and Viasat will provide connectivity for a range of industrial applications to help organisations operate more efficiently, sustainably, and safely even in the most remote locations, Viasat announced this week. The collaboration aims to expand satellite-enabled services to support energy, utilities, and transport industries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Central and South Asia.

Also Read: Baktelecom Deploys XGS-PON Services in Azerbaijan




Industrial Applications

This includes powering applications like tracking and telemetry for advanced transport systems, pipeline monitoring and control for energy companies, real-time control for utilities, and environmental and safety monitoring for mining and agriculture.

Azercosmos Services

Azercosmos provides a range of telecommunications, remote sensing, surveying, and ground station communications services to both the public and private sectors. According to the joint statement, the collaboration with Viasat will significantly expand its available connectivity offerings, enabling it to provide more services to existing and new customers alongside connectivity from its existing satellite fleet.

Azercosmos noted, "The agile response in the satellite service market is critically important for us, and as Azercosmos, we aim to expand our reliable service to consumers and businesses globally. This landmark agreement with our strategic partner, Viasat, will solidify our collaboration in unlocking boundless possibilities in connectivity in EMEA and Asia."

Also Read: Viasat Completes Acquisition of Inmarsat

Viasat's Acquisition of Inmarsat

In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies, and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications company, TelecomTalk reported.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

