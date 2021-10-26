UPI Transactions on PhonePe Are Completely Free

PhonePe, one of the top and popular payments platforms, have clarified that it doesn’t charge any money on the UPI transactions. A couple of days back, reports surfaced that PhonePe will start charging money for UPI transactions worth Rs 50 and more. As per an IANS report, Any sort of UPI transaction made through the application will be completely free of cost to the user. However, PhonePe has said that it is conducting an experiment where a small segment of users are being charged Rs 1 for any transaction between Rs 50 - Rs 100 and Rs 2 for any transaction above Rs 100. Under the experiment, all transactions under Rs 50 will not attract any charges.

PhonePe Assuring Cashbacks Up to Rs 50 on Prepaid Mobile Recharges

News about PhonePe starting to charge money from the users for UPI transactions made a lot of people unhappy. There are millions of Indians who use the application for recharging their prepaid mobile number. PhonePe is assuring cashbacks up to Rs 50 to the users.

According to the company, users who use PhonePe and complete at least three recharges of Rs 51 or more will be eligible to receive the cashback. It is worth noting that PhonePe has over 325 million registered users in the country.

The mobile app of PhonePe is used for not only recharging mobile numbers but to also pay Direct-to-Home (DTH) service bills, utility bills, and more. Users can also recharge their wallets to pay bills and more.

PhonePe also allows users to purchase gold and make investments directly through its platform. There are over 22 million merchant outlets that accept payments from PhonePe, making it one of the biggest digital payments platforms in the country.

It is worth noting that for bill payment transactions through credit cards, PhonePe charges a normal fee from the users, which is an industry norm today.