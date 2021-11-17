TRAI Report Shows Vi Offered the Best Upload Speeds in October 2021

The telecom regulator TRAI has released the latest data on the performances of various 4G service providers. Vodafone Idea has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing quality internet services. Vodafone Idea's low customer base allows the telco's networks to offer a great experience to the users as it must face lesser congestion than the other telcos. Even though Reliance Jio has remained on the top of the charts, Vodafone Idea has been giving a tough competition along with Bharti Airtel.

The Statistics of these Service Providers

According to a PTI report, Reliance Jio has topped the charts in the month of October after providing 21.9 Mbps of average daily internet speed. The company managed to achieve this outcome even after having a marginal dip in 4G data download speed previously after which it resumed the speed of 21.9 Mbps just as it did in June. The report from TRAI also shows that both service providers Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have had a two and a half times jump in their registered 4G data download speed.

The statistics show that VIL 4G has jumped to 15.6 Mbps of download data speed from its previously registered download speed of 6.5 Mbps. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel has reached the level of 13.2 Mbps of data download speed from its previously recorded 5 Mbps speed in the month of June.

However, when it comes to the 4G data upload speed, VIL has broken its five-month record by reaching an average speed of 7.6 Mbps and also managed to stay on the top of the table. The other service providers namely Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel also managed to break their five-month record by reaching the upload speed of 6.4 Mbps and 5.2 Mbps respectively in October.

The download speed gives access to users to consume data from the Internet and upload speed provides the accessibility to send or upload content to the internet or share it with other people. MySpeed application is used by telecom regulator TRAI to measure the average speed provided by these companies across the country.