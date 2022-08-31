Tisca Chopra’s Dahan to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar This September

The official trailer of Hotstar Specials Dahan Raakan Ka Rahasya is out now, and the web series is going to premiere on September 16, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. DisneyPlus Hotstar's YouTube channel uploaded the trailer on August 30, 2022. They wrote, "Ek shraap, Ek Rahasya, ek anhoni ka dar - rahasyamayi Shilaspura mein mayavi aavego… #HotstarSpecials #Dahan all episodes streaming from September 16th."

This series has been directed by Vikranth Pawar and produced by Mahesh Korade, along with Deepak Dhar and Rishi Negi.

The series revolves around a cursed mine in a village named Shilaspura. The IAS officer (Tisca Chopra) is assigned the duty of starting the mining of that same cursed mine. The nine-episode series takes you on a drive to reveal all the mysteries of the village, unfolding the hidden truths, treasures, and generational secrets. The story is based on the village's superstitions and myths that have gone on for generations.

Tisca was last seen in the 2022 film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Directed by Raj Mehta, Tisca played the role of Meera in this film. The film starred many other big actors such as Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, along with many others. Released on June 24, 2022, the film surpassed Rs 135.19 crore and was a hit at the box office.

To watch this show on Disney+ Hotstar, you must buy the OTT subscription.

You can buy the Disney+ Hotstar Monthly Premiere Subscription for Rs 299.

You can also buy this Yearly Subscription for Rs 1499.