Telegram Users on iOS Can Now Import Individual Chats from WhatsApp

Telegram has added the ability to import individual chats from WhatsApp on iOS. The Facebook-owned WhatsApp is all over the place after letting users know about the new privacy policy that was initially set to roll out from February 8. A large chunk of WhatsApp users are migrating to either Telegram or Signal. While Signal is plagued with user handling issues, Telegram is welcoming all the WhatsApp users. In fact, the company is actively rolling out new features to attract WhatsApp users. The major question WhatsApp users had in their minds is how to get their chats on Telegram. Well, that wasn’t possible earlier. But now, it is possible with Telegram 7.4 update. Telegram has rolled out the ability to import individual chats from WhatsApp. Check more details regarding the new feature below.

How to Import WhatsApp Chat to Telegram?

The process of importing WhatsApp chats to Telegram is very simple, but the major letdown here is you’ll have to import every chat individually. Yes, you read it right. You can even import WhatsApp Group chats to Telegram, however, you will have to create a group in the latter and add members manually.

The process starts in the WhatsApp application first. Head over the personal or group chat in WhatsApp, and hunt for the ‘Export Chat’ option. You can access the Export Chat option in iOS by hitting the contact name on the top and by scrolling down to the bottom.

Hit the Export Chat option and select the Telegram app from the iOS Share Sheet. The best part is users can import the chats from WhatsApp to Telegram with or without media. After selecting the Telegram app from the iOS Share Sheet, it will redirect you to Telegram and further asks you to select a contact to import the chat. After selecting the contact, the importing process will begin and it will take some time for the process to finish. If you are exporting chat with media, the process will take more than one minute to finish. And it also depends on the chat file size; A 157MB chat export took around two minutes on my iPhone 12.

The process of importing WhatsApp Group Chat to Telegram is also the same, albeit at the end it will ask you to create a new group on Telegram. After creating the group on Telegram, you will have to manually add members to this group.

As noted, the feature is currently available only for iOS, but the Android version of Telegram may get it in the next couple of weeks.