Tecno Spark Power 2 Launches as Most Affordable Phone With 6000mAh Battery, Priced at Rs 9,999

Tecno Spark Power 2 has been launched in India. The news can be confirmed by the listing of the smartphone in Flipkart. If you are looking for a smartphone which can last for days without charging it, you should consider looking at the Tecno Spark Power 2. This smartphone is the successor of Tecno Spark Power which was launched back on November 28, 2019. The company has claimed that the Tecno Spark Power 2 can run up to four days before you need to put it on charge again. Let’s take a look at what the device is offering.

Tecno Spark Power 2: Specifications and Features

Tecno Spark Power 2 is a smartphone built to last. It will come with a 7-inch HD+ display which is quite large in size. Then there is a quad-camera setup on the rear of the device. The primary sensor of the quad-camera is a 16MP lens paired with other 5MP, 2MP, and an AI lens. Coming to the front camera of the device, there is a 16MP lens for amazing selfies.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor and packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB. Coming back to the highlight of the device, there is a 6000mAh battery inside the Tecno Spake Power 2. It is obvious that it will last long, but when you need to charge it again, you get an 18W fast charging support. It can charge your device up to 50% in just over an hour.

Tecno Power Spark 2: Price in India

As per the listing in Flipkart, the price of Tecno Power Spark 2 is Rs 9,999. This is an impressive pricing strategy from the smartphone manufacturer. It is going to give tough competition to smartphones such as Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7s and other devices from Oppo which are in the same price segment. Customers will get a warranty of one year in addition with a one month extended warranty as per the Flipkart listing. The listing also shows the smartphone will be available in two colours — Ice Jadeite and Misty Grey.