Tata Sky Yet to Reduce Channel Pack Prices to 7 Million Customers

Lockdown period was very hard on the economy. There was a shortage of cash throughout the country and people limited their spending on wants and luxuries. One of those luxuries for some was paying for their DTH connection. Almost everyone has a DTH connection for entertainment for which they either pay monthly charges or yearly. Tata Sky is a DTH service provider which is considered quite expensive by a large group of people. Around seven million customers of the DTH service purchase monthly plans worth Rs 350 or less. These customers were to receive the rationalisation benefit on their plans to save them some money. But that hasn’t happened yet.

Tata Sky Customers Not Receiving Any Notifications

Tata Sky had planned to remove some of the channels from their customers plans which they don’t watch to save them some money. Customers, however, would have the option for resuming services for any or all of the channels which are removed from their plans. Around seven million customers of the DTH service were going to receive the benefit of this rationalisation process.

Tata Sky said that they would send notifications to their customers 15 days before they stop particular channels from their channel pack. This would then allow the customers to make note of which channels they want back and which they don’t. However, nothing of this sort happened.

Many Tata Sky customers took to online forums and said that nothing has happened yet. The news for channel rationalisation came a long time back but there has been no progress related to it. The interesting thing is that Tata Sky customer care is not even aware of any such rationalisation which is strange.

But in a statement to ET, Tata Sky has indicated that they are not going to go ahead with their plan of channel rationalisation. So the seven million customers who were going get the benefit will not get it after all. To prove that, no one from the Tata Sky customer base has received the benefit yet.