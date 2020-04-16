Tata Sky Extends Availability of 10 Pay Channels for Free Until National Lockdown

Highlights 10 Tata Sky Channels Will be Available for free

Tata Sky has covered Dynamic Genres to fulfil entertainment needs of Subscribers

Tata Sky is also offering Emergency Balance Credit Service

The most famous and lovable DTH operator of India, Tata Sky has announced 10 channels for free until the national lockdown period. Since the threat of COVID-19 was not neutralised in the first phase of lockdown, the government extended the lockdown period until May 03, 2020, to combat the deadly virus. With the announcement, Tata Sky will encourage its subscribers to stay at homes and enjoy the free interactive services. Also, subscribers will be able to invest their free time by watching educational and informative channels which is available for no additional cost.

Channels Available For free

Tata Sky has marked that they will provide 10 interactive services for free. The channels will be easily accessible on the Set-up-Box or the Tata Sky App. Also, users will not have to pay extra money to enjoy additional services. The channels which will be available for free are Tata Sky Dance Studio (Channel 123), Tata Sky Beauty (Channel 119), Tata Sky Classroom(653), Tata Sky Fitness(110), Tata Sky Vedic Maths(702), Tata Sky Cooking(127), Tata Sky Fun Learn(664 & 686) and Tata Sky Javed Akhtar(150). Tata Sky has covered all the genres which will cater to the entertainment needs of Subscribers.

Tata Sky is Providing Emergency Balance Credit Service

Along with 10 free interactive services, Tata Sky is also offering emergency balance credit service to its subscribers. Since the government announced the lockdown period, Tata Sky Subscribers were not able to recharge their account as nearest retails shops were closed. To ensure that subscribers enjoy the DTH services in the quarantine period, Tata Sky is providing emergency credit facility which will offer balance loan for a specific time that too without any additional interest. To avail the service, Tata Sky subscribers whose account have been deactivated have to give a miss call on 080-6999922 from the registered mobile number. Once the call is successfully connected, the subscribers account will be automatically credited, and services will be resumed. Also, the next time subscribers recharge their plans, the amount will be debited from their accounts without any additional interest.