iPhone SE 2020 vs iPhone SE 2016: Every Difference Explained

Highlights The iPhone SE 2020 begins at Rs 42,500 and would be available in three storage variants

Black, white and Product RED are the colours on offer

There is support for wireless charging in the new iPhone SE

Apple on Wednesday announced the new iPhone SE 2020 featuring the design of the iPhone 8 but with the A13 Bionic chip found on the iPhone 11 series. The company said that the new iPhone SE would be available to purchase at a starting price of Rs 42,500. Further, the company has phased out its iPhone 8 series lineup in India which would mean that the new iPhone SE is the entry level iPhone model in India. Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple in a release said that the second generation iPhone SE “builds on that great idea and improves on” the first generation iPhone SE. While it remains to be seen if the new iPhone SE would gain the same level of traction as the first generation model, here’s how the two devices fare in comparison.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs Apple iPhone SE: Design and Display

Despite retaining the name as its first generation model, the second generation iPhone SE features a larger screen and is noticeably heavier than its predecessor. The iPhone SE 2020 edition features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and weighs in at 148 grams while the first generation model featured a 4-inch display and weighed 113 grams.

“The first iPhone SE was a hit with many customers who loved its unique combination of small size, high-end performance and affordable price; the new second-generation iPhone SE builds on that great idea and improves on it in every way — including our best-ever single-camera system for great photos and videos — while still being very affordable,” Schiller said.

The iPhone SE 2020 also retains the home button with the Touch ID and features the similar bezels at the top and the bottom as the first generation model. With the company phasing out the iPhone 8 series, the iPhone SE 2020 becomes the only iPhone in the current lineup to include the home button. The second generation model is also water resistant with the device getting an IP67 rating.

The iPhone SE 2020 also loses out on the headphone jack but will support Qi wireless charging and can support fast charging upto 18W. While the first generation iPhone SE was available in Space Grey, Rose Gold, Silver and Gold, the new iPhone SE would be available only in black, white and Product RED.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs Apple iPhone SE: Battery, Software and Connectivity

While the first generation iPhone SE was based on the iPhone 6S, the iPhone SE 2020 features many similarities with the iPhone 11 series, the current Apple flagship phones.

The iPhone SE 2020 includes the A13 Bionic chip and the latest generation Neural Engine while the first generation model featured a A9 chip with M9 motion co-processor. While the iPhone SE 2020 is a huge leap from the four year old first generation model, the iPhone SE 2020 is also better than the iPhone XR that is still sold in India.

The iPhone SE 2020 also features other modern specifications including support for WiFi 6, dual-SIMs with the second slot being an eSIM and Gigabit LTE.

Apple hasn’t revealed the exact battery size on the second generation iPhone SE but highlighted that the phone “lets you watch up to 13 hours of video on a single charge.” Further, the company said that the device would last about the same as iPhone 8.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs Apple iPhone SE: Camera

While the first generation iPhone SE and the second generation iPhone SE share the 12 MP camera, the new model features an F1.8 aperture while the old model had an F2.2 aperture.

Additionally, the upgraded specifications on the iPhone SE 2020 also mean that portrait mode, Smart HDR and portrait lighting are all enabled along with the addition of depth control. The front camera also gets a bump on the second generation iPhone SE with the inclusion of 7MP shooter as compared to the 1.2MP shooter on the first generation.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 vs Apple iPhone SE: Pricing

As noted, the second generation iPhone SE would start at Rs 42,500 and is available in three colours and three storage options including 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. The iPhone SE first model was stopped by the company in 2018 and the iPhone XR currently serves as the next model to the iPhone SE 2020 edition.