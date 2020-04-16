Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update

Highlights HMD Global is seeding the Android 10 update to Nokia 8 Sirocco in several countries

The approved markets will get the update by April 20

Nokia 8 Sirocco was HMD's flagship smartphone for 2018

HMD Global is now updating the Nokia 8 Sirocco to Android 10, after keeping the users waiting for a long time. The news was announced officially by the company stating that the update to Nokia 8 Sirocco is dispatched in waves, so it will take some time for your device to pick up the same. HMD Global is one of the smartphone brands which is serious about pushing Android 10 update to the majority of its smartphones. Thanks to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Finnish upstart had to reschedule the entire rollout schedule, but that isn’t stopping the company in fulfilling its promise though. Nevertheless, it is a bit underwhelming to see a flagship smartphone from HMD Global getting updated to Android 10 after the various budget and mid-range phones. For the unaware, the Nokia 8.1 was the first phone from HMD Global to get Android 10 update and that too back in September 2019 itself.

Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 10 Update: What You Need to Know

HMD Global stated the Android 10 update to Nokia 8 Sirocco would be rolled out in waves. The company also confirmed that a 10% of the approved markers (listed below) would receive the update today, followed by 50% by April 18. 100% of these approved markets will receive the update by April 20. Meanwhile, if a user reports any major issues with the update, then the company will halt the rollout.

As for the approved markets, Nokia 8 Sirocco owners in Armenia, Australia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iray, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Macau, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Ukraine.

These markets will get the update by April 20. HMD Global also says the Wave 2 rollout will be announced in the near future. The Android 10 update for Nokia 8 Sirocco brings all the key features such as Dark Theme, new gesture navigation, quick reply feature and more.