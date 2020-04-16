Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update

HMD Global stated the Android 10 update to Nokia 8 Sirocco would be rolled out in waves

By April 16th, 2020 AT 11:50 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment
    Highlights
    • HMD Global is seeding the Android 10 update to Nokia 8 Sirocco in several countries
    • The approved markets will get the update by April 20
    • Nokia 8 Sirocco was HMD's flagship smartphone for 2018

    HMD Global is now updating the Nokia 8 Sirocco to Android 10, after keeping the users waiting for a long time. The news was announced officially by the company stating that the update to Nokia 8 Sirocco is dispatched in waves, so it will take some time for your device to pick up the same. HMD Global is one of the smartphone brands which is serious about pushing Android 10 update to the majority of its smartphones. Thanks to the Coronavirus outbreak, the Finnish upstart had to reschedule the entire rollout schedule, but that isn’t stopping the company in fulfilling its promise though. Nevertheless, it is a bit underwhelming to see a flagship smartphone from HMD Global getting updated to Android 10 after the various budget and mid-range phones. For the unaware, the Nokia 8.1 was the first phone from HMD Global to get Android 10 update and that too back in September 2019 itself.

    Nokia 8 Sirocco Android 10 Update: What You Need to Know

    HMD Global stated the Android 10 update to Nokia 8 Sirocco would be rolled out in waves. The company also confirmed that a 10% of the approved markers (listed below) would receive the update today, followed by 50% by April 18. 100% of these approved markets will receive the update by April 20. Meanwhile, if a user reports any major issues with the update, then the company will halt the rollout.

    As for the approved markets, Nokia 8 Sirocco owners in Armenia, Australia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iray, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Macau, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Ukraine.

    These markets will get the update by April 20. HMD Global also says the Wave 2 rollout will be announced in the near future. The Android 10 update for Nokia 8 Sirocco brings all the key features such as Dark Theme, new gesture navigation, quick reply feature and more.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Nokia 8 Sirocco Starts Receiving Android 10 Update

    HMD Global is now updating the Nokia 8 Sirocco to Android 10, after keeping the users waiting for a long...

    module-4-img

    Apple is Making Use Of Data From Maps to Curb Coronavirus Spread

    Apple has been actively participating in helping people at the time of the current global pandemic. The Cupertino giant has...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Introduces New Prepaid Plans for 2020: Brings Best 1.5GB Daily Data Recharges

    Vodafone Idea is one of the leading telcos in India. Even though the company has seen some tough times, the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Frequency of Voice Calls Increased to 50% in Certain Cases: Report

    module-4-img

    Trai Believes Telcos Should Extend the Validity of Current Prepaid Plans

    module-4-img

    Airtel Home All in One Plan of Rs 1,899 Brings Broadband, Postpaid and DTH Services Together

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 8 Launched: Triple Cameras, 4300mAh Battery and Flagship Hardware in Tow