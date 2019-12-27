Tata Sky Curated Packs Bundle All Types of Channels For Every Price Point

Highlights Tata Sky Curated Packs are available for even less than Rs 50 per mo

Tata Sky Curated Packs are available for even less than Rs 50 per mo

The add-on packs are available for more affordable price

Tata Sky is the leader in the DTH industry right now, and there are plenty of reasons why it has come to be like that. The DTH operator has surpassed Dish TV in terms of subscriber base and now stands at the top of the charts. However, things were not like this before, as Tata Sky was not necessarily the most preferred DTH operator in the country. It is certainly true that the services of Tata Sky like Multi-TV and others cost a little more than what the competitors are offering, but that does ensure the subscribers get some of the best services amongst all the DTH service providers. Now, a big part of the entire DTH experience depends on the plans that you choose, and also the DTH operator that you opt for has to ship attractively curated plans so that the consumers have ample of choices to select from and they can get the desired channels as well. In the case of Tata Sky, this goes well as Tata Sky offers many choices in its curated plans. Here are some things that you must know about the curated plans.

Starting Price is Reasonable

Curated packs from Tata Sky start at a reasonable price. For example, some of the top listed plans in the roster include the Malayalam Metro pack which is available only for Rs 38 per month. This plan ships 6 SD channels. Similarly, there are a number of plans across many regional languages which the subscribers can opt for under the Rs 100 price tag. Also, you can use the filters given on the Tata Sky website to select your preferences for the channel packs.

There are High Range Packs as Well

While the curated packs under Tata Sky start with a low-range, they have everything for everyone, meaning that if you quickly want to find one pack that would suffice for most of your TV channel needs, then there are higher priced packs as well. Some of the examples include Telugu Family Sports HD, Tamil Premium Sports English. These channel packs come with a price above Rs 450 per month.

How Do the Curated Packs Differ from Other Packs

Simply put, the curated packs do exactly what their name says; they are uniquely curated, keeping in mind the needs of the various customers. While there are packs which fit into particular, genre, specific price range, the thing about curated packs is that they do not fit any bracket, come in various price points, but cover multiple genres, languages and more. This ensures that no matter what selection of channel the subscribers want, they would be able to get a close curated pack for those pick of channels. Such a curated pack is bound to help the subscribers in saving the tie which they would otherwise spend on customising their channel selection one by one.

Now with this being said, Tata Sky has got other categories of channel packs as well, and these include regional and mini/add-on packs. The regional packs come with a special emphasis on regional languages, whereas the add-on packs are something that will help you top off your major channel selections with some specific ones, with very less amount. These mini packs retail for less amount, but ship a handful of channels which you might watch from time to time.