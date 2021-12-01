Tata Sky Brings New Romantic Channel, Check Price

Tata Sky, India’s leading Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator, has added a new channel on its platform called ‘Tata Sky Romance’. This channel is meant to deliver content from various industries in several languages. Tata Sky Romance is a one-of-a-kind service that will offer users content from Bollywood, Hollywood, and television, all curated for the good old fashioned romantics. To promote the service, Tata Sky has made Sana Makbul and Shaheer Sheikh as the face of the campaign.

Tata Sky Romance Channel Price

Tata Sky Romance will be available to users for Rs 2 per day. There are no advertisements in this service, and users can watch content on the go with the Tata Sky Mobile app.

Tata Sky wanted to give users in India a service through which they can watch romantic content from other countries but in their own language. Tata Sky Romance is here to do just that.

Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky, said the service offers some of the best titles in the romantic genre across Hollywood and Bollywood in Hindi without any ads. Puri noted that romance is one of the most popular genres in India when it comes to entertainment.

Urvi Agrawal, Director, JOP Network, said the company is very happy to partner with Tata Sky for bringing users on the platform a special curation of romantic movies from Bollywood and Hollywood with the Tata Sky Romance.

Tata Sky Romance is now available on the platform of the DTH operator. It can be viewed on channel number 113 and is also available on the Tata Sky Mobile application. To include this channel of their subscription pack, Tata Sky subscribers can give a missed call on 080 61999933.

Tata Sky Romance will deliver a few of the most popular titles from both Bollywood and Hollywood, such as Jab We Met, The Good Girl, and more to keep the users entertained.