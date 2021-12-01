Airtel and BSNL Broadband Plans Under Rs 700

The demand for data has been increasing consistently and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) across the country have been coming up with exciting offers and plans to attract a wider user base. Especially since the beginning of the pandemic, the demand for home internet usage and broadband connections has been sky-rocketing. So, it becomes important for the ISPs to come up with data plans that are affordable as well as provide adequate internet speed. In this article, we are going to look at the rather affordable plans offered by two of the country’s prominent ISPs – Airtel and BSNL under Rs 700 that are suitable for home users, individual users, small creators, etc.

Airtel’s Basic Plan

India’s one of the leading ISP is Airtel which provides various packs through its Airtel Xstream Fiber. With Airtel Xstream Fiber users can get up to 1 Gbps of high-speed internet. The Fiber optic internet connection from Airtel provides high-speed internet to its user which continuously enhances their experience. The FTTH (Fiber to Home) technology provides users with fully-dedicated Fiber optic cable different internet packages, which connect up to 60 devices via a professional-grade Wi-Fi router modem.

However, Under Rs 700, Airtel provides a ‘Basic Plan’ which is priced at Rs 499 a month. This broadband plan from the telco giant provides 40 Mbps of internet speed which is quite suitable for home users or even individual users. The basic plan also includes a subscription to Wynk Music and Shaw Academy as a part of Airtel Thanks Benefit. Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan.

Two Plans Under Rs 700 by BSNL

BSNL is one of the largest public sector units in the country and provides a wide range of telecom services. When it comes to broadband plans under Rs 700, BSNL offers two plans, namely Fiber Basic and Fiber Basic Plus.

The Fiber Basic plan provides users 30 Mbps of internet speed till 3300GB beyond which speed reduces to 2 Mbps. This provides unlimited download options to its users and costs Rs 449 for a month. On the other hand, the Fiber Basic Plus comes at a cost of Rs 599 per month and provides 60 Mbps of internet speed till 3300 GB and with this plan as well users get 2 Mbps beyond the set limit. It is to be noted that prices for both plans are exclusive of GST.