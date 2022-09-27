Tata Play Adds Three New Channels for Users

Aryan TV is a Hindi language 24/7 news channel owned by Aryan Films Limited. Most Indians with a TV know what Naaptol is. Kannada Naaptol is just a part of the Naaptol family and serves customers who want the content in the Kannada language. The same is the case with Malayalam Naaptol.

Tata Play

Tata Play, India's largest DTH (Direct-to-Home) player, has added three new channels for its consumers. The three new channels aren't the most important ones for many and would only serve a small niche. Tata Play has added three new channels, including Aryan TV, Kannada Naaptol, and Malayalam Naaptol. All these channels aren't major entertainment channels and thus would be only useful for a select few. Aryan TV would be available at LCN (local channel number) 1173, Kannada Naaptol at LCN 1617, and Malayalam Naaptol at LCN 1823.

These channels have already been added by Tata Play on its platform, meaning you can search for them in the above-mentioned  LCNs and start enjoying what they have to offer. The development was spotted by a user on the DreamDTH community.

