STL Bags Rs 250 Crore Deal from Indian Telco

Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL), a leading integrator of digital networks, has just announced that it has bagged Rs 250 crore multi-year deal from a leading Indian telecom operator. It is worth noting that the name of the telecom operator has not been disclosed by the company. The partnership is to help the telco with setting up the optical network. This is not the first time that STL will work with this telecom operator.

STL has strengthened its partnership with the concerned telco by partnering with it again. It is worth noting that in 2020, Airtel had picked STL for helping with fiberisation in 10 circles of India. This multi-year deal could be with Airtel only. But since STL hasn’t confirmed the name of the company, let’s not jump to conclusions.

Under this Rs 250 crore multi-year deal, STL will help the Indian telecom operator by providing specialised optical fibre and deployment services in 9 telecom circles of the country.

Dense Fiberisation is Required in India for 5G

The Indian telcos need to move fast with expanding the fibre to all parts of the country. This partnership between STL and the Indian telecom operator would definitely help India with getting fibre to more corners.

The need for data is going to grow with 5G. India will require denser network infrastructure and backend support.

Praveen Cherian, CEO of STL Global Services, said STL and the concerned telco have been partners for a long-time in the optical connectivity space.

It sure does sound like he is talking about Bharti Airtel.

“In this project, STL will collaborate with the service provider to develop and build a competent network for India. Through our solution, we will provide a 5G-ready and high-capacity network which is expected to enable the service provider to provide faster delivery of new services with enhanced user experience in East, South and North regions.”