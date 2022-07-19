CloudConnect Gets DoT License for Offering Services in Mumbai and Ahmedabad

CloudConnect, a virtual network operator (VNO), has just announced that it has secured a license from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to offer services in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The company claims that it is the first B2B (business-to-business) VNO which is licensed by the DoT in India. The company has been helping businesses with their call management through the cloud and more.

As a part of its expansion plans in the national market, the company aims to increase their customer base while offering the best services. Increasing the market footprint is also a step ahead to creating new business opportunities and new ventures/collaborations.

CloudConnect will be offering business call management platform with Unified Cloud-based Communication Solutions, CRM Integration with telephony using programmable API’s, and calls and administration access to the platform in the domestic as well as international market. Additionally, the company’s DoT license provides the ethical first movers' advantage to all its customers through:

Remote and Distributed Office set up;

Live Call monitoring with listen, whisper and barge-in;

Web-based Integrated receptionist console;

Queue and Campaign Management system;

Abandoned Call Management system Advanced dashboards and Call detail report;

Admin and Agent Portal.

Commenting on the new DoT licenses, Mr Vidhu Nautiyal, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, CloudConnect Communications, said, “We are elated to expand our market reach through the newly secured DoT licenses in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. As a company, we have always believed in delivering the best of our services and maintaining good customer-client relationships. We are looking to strengthen ourselves in western India and aim to make our extensive cloud-based solutions more accessible and adaptable in these regions. Furthermore, strengthening ties with the telecommunications companies/industry possess a promising future and open opportunities for new ventures.”