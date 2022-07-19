India Drops 3 Ranks Globally in Offering Fastest Median Mobile Speeds: Ookla

Ookla, a globally recognised company for offering mobile network speed test solution has released its latest report on the monthly performance of all the countries. In its latest report, it can be seen that India hasn’t performed well in the median mobile speeds department as it has slipped three ranks from the 115th position in May 2022 to the 118th position in June 2022. Regardless, India’s performance in the fixed-broadband witnessed an improvement and helped India climb three ranks in the list of countries offering the fastest median speeds with fixed broadband.

Ookla Speed Data for India in June 2022

According to Ookla, in June 2022, India recorded 14.00 Mbps median mobile download speeds, which are slightly lower than the 14.28 Mbps recorded in May 2022. This decrease in download speeds has brought the country to the 118th position in June from 115th in May 2022. However, India's median download speeds on fixed broadband witnessed an improvement from 47.86 Mbps in May 2022 to 48.11 Mbps in June 2022, taking the country’s global ranking three notches up to 72nd position in June 2022 from 75th in May 2022.

According to the June Speedtest Global Index, Norway continues to be at the number 1 spot for overall global median mobile speeds, while Chile has reclaimed its number 1 position from Singapore, which landed at the number 2 spot for overall global fixed broadband speeds. The countries, namely Papua New Guinea and Gabon, registered the highest growth for mobile download speeds and fixed broadband speeds, respectively, in June 2022.