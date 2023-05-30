Spark, Netlinkz to Bring Starlink Business-Grade Satellite Broadband to New Zealand

Spark New Zealand has announced a partnership with Netlinkz, a network-as-a-service technology company, to provide reliable connectivity during extreme weather events and disruptions. The collaboration aims to supply Starlink business-grade satellite broadband to customers later this year, following ongoing trials with a select group of New Zealand businesses, according to the statement.

Trials and Seamless Deployments

Spark emphasized the importance of ensuring uninterrupted services for businesses in the country. With its extensive experience in satellite connectivity since the 1970s and ownership of a dedicated Satellite Earth Station in Warkworth, Spark says it is well-positioned to enhance its digital capabilities for businesses.

The partnership with Netlinkz will enable Spark to offer customers additional resilience and business continuity by deploying Starlink business-grade satellite broadband.

Exploring Satellite Technologies

To ensure a seamless customer experience, trials are currently being conducted before the broader launch of the service. Spark says it is excited to collaborate with business customers and Netlinkz to explore the potential of emerging satellite technologies in delivering remote connectivity and improving resilience across New Zealand's economy.

Satellite-to-Mobile Service in the Works

In addition to the Starlink business-grade satellite Broadband, Spark is also developing a satellite-to-mobile service for its mobile customers. Spark also said further details and timings for this service will be announced in the near future.