Reliance Jio Solidifies Dominance in Kolkata Metro with One Crore Subscribers

According to the latest data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), Reliance Jio has further strengthened its leadership in the Kolkata metro area by adding over 15,000 subscribers in March 2023. First reported by TNN, this achievement has pushed Jio's current subscriber base in the city past the significant milestone of one crore (10 million) customers. In contrast, Airtel managed to gain 8,654 subscribers during the same period, while Vodafone Idea (Vi) experienced a loss of 34,693 subscribers, as reported by Trai.

The data indicates a significant trend in the Kolkata metro circle, with a recent Macquarie Research report from May 2023 highlighting Jio's success in capitalising on the declining market share of Vodafone Idea since 2018. Jio has captured the majority of Vi's lost market share, further solidifying its position in the region. On the other hand, Airtel hasn't seen substantial gains from this market shift, as per the report.

Presently, in the Kolkata metro circle, which encompasses 24 million subscribers, Jio leads the market with a remarkable 43% market share. In comparison, both Airtel and Vi hold approximately 24% of the market each, while BSNL lags behind with a 9% market share. The data from the Visitor Location Register (VLR), a crucial metric for active subscribers, reinforces Jio's dominance with an impressive 98.5%, surpassing Airtel's 96.5% and Vi's 88.5%. Additionally, Jio has also solidified its leadership in the home broadband segment by adding over 13,000 subscribers in March 2023.

Reliance Jio's continuous expansion and growing subscriber base in the Kolkata metro area underscore its ability to attract and retain customers with its competitive offerings. The company's relentless efforts to provide affordable and reliable telecom services have resonated with consumers, leading to its significant market share growth. As the telecom industry continues to evolve, Jio's leadership position in Kolkata and its commitment to innovation will likely play a crucial role in shaping the future of the sector.