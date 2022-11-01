South Africa Pace Battery Holds Back India

The table leaders, India and South Africa, took on each other at Perth. India won the toss and went into bat first. Rohit, Rahul, and Kohli all fail to fire against the South African pace attack.

Indian batsmen love to play against pace but today seemed to be a different story. The South African bowlers knew that the Indians like pace but they bowled into the body of the batsmen. The Indian batsmen could not get the room they needed that's how they lost their wicket.

Rohit was the first batsman to lose his wicket

The pull shot is one of his favourites but the extra bounce caused trouble and his shot was misfired. In the very same over, Ngidi picked up Kl Rahul’s wicket. Rahul once again failed to last through the powerplay.

Ngidi has to be the man of the powerplay. After being hit for some boundaries by Kohli he soon bowled a short ball to Kohli and got the dangerous man’s wicket. India was definitely under pressure after losing the top three.

The new change Deepak Hooda did not really prove worthy enough

Hardik who followed after fell prey to the short ball once again. From then on, Suryakumar Yadav and Dinesh Kartik did try put on some runs. At the end of it, Yadav was the only effective batsman. He scored 68 off 40. It was a well-defined performance under pressure by Yadav.

The South African pacers have had a good day at Perth. Ngidi picked 4 wickets in his four at an economy of 7.25. Parnell picked two, and Nortje picked one. Rabada might have not taken any wickets but he was a monster on the field. Rabada took three brilliant catches.

India doesn’t have a very good total to defend, but they are a side that knows how to fight back. If the Indian pacers attack the wickets early then this is definitely game on.