Indian Bowlers Fight but South Africa Emerges Victorious

Post this win South Africa moved to the top of the Table. South Africa was the better side today with both and ball, while India needs to take back some key notes about their batting.

Defending a total of 134 would have never been easy for the Indian Bowlers. Having said that they put the South African batting line-up in some great danger. Arshdeep Singh has been India’s swing king in the powerplay. Once again he picked up handy wickets in the powerplay.

India did everything possible to scare the South African batting by using the weather conditions to help with the swing. While the South African bowlers used the shorter ball a lot, the Indian bowlers attacked by bowling full and swinging it both ways.

South Africa was in trouble at the end of the power play. With a score of 23/3, South Africa needed someone to engineer a good partnership.

David Miller and Aiden Markram held their wicket for a while till they got an understanding of what the pitch was doing for the bowlers and then moved to a score of 100 with ease.

The partnership between Miller and Markram frustrated the Indian side and that is where India lost the plot. turned out to be the most expensive bowler. Having no other orthodox spinner, South Africa worked the ball well around in the middle overs. India has not been the best in the death overs. Bhuvi was given the last over and he had too little to defend.

The win for South Africa means that Pakistan needs to do some calculations and hope for something to happen so that they qualify.

India will look at a lot of areas to work with after today’s match. The openers have not really done much so far. Kl Rahul will be a worry for Rahul Dravid. He needs to get some runs and help the batting line-up. It was a poor batting performance today but the positive thing is that India does not have any dangerous fixtures ahead.