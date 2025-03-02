SoftBank in Discussions to Borrow USD 16 Billion for AI Investments: Report



SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is reportedly planning to borrow USD 16 billion to fund artificial intelligence (AI) investments, company executives told banks last week, The Information reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Japanese technology company may secure an additional USD 8 billion in early 2026, the report added.

SoftBank's AI Investments

This move aligns with SoftBank's ongoing expansion in AI, including talks to invest up to USD 25 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to a Reuters report in January. The company has already committed USD 15 billion to Stargate, a joint venture between Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank.

Earlier reports suggested that SoftBank aims to invest USD 40 billion into Stargate and OpenAI, with financing of up to USD 18.5 billion backed by its publicly traded assets.

Stargate's AI Initiative

Stargate, announced at the White House in January by SoftBank's Son, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Oracle's Larry Ellison, and US President Donald Trump, plans to invest USD 500 billion to maintain US leadership in AI against global competitors like China and other rivals.