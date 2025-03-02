SoftBank in Discussions to Borrow USD 16 Billion for AI Investments: Report

Reported by Kripa B 0

The Japanese technology company may secure an additional USD 8 billion in early 2026, the report added.

Highlights

  • Additional USD 8 Billion: More funding may be secured in early 2026.
  • OpenAI Partnership: SoftBank is in talks to invest up to USD 25 billion in OpenAI.
  • Stargate aims to raise USD 500 billion to strengthen US AI dominance.

Follow Us

SoftBank in Discussions to Borrow USD 16 Billion for AI Investments: Report
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son is reportedly planning to borrow USD 16 billion to fund artificial intelligence (AI) investments, company executives told banks last week, The Information reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter. The Japanese technology company may secure an additional USD 8 billion in early 2026, the report added.

Also Read: SoftBank and OpenAI Announce Partnership to Develop and Market Cristal Intelligence




SoftBank's AI Investments

This move aligns with SoftBank's ongoing expansion in AI, including talks to invest up to USD 25 billion in ChatGPT maker OpenAI, according to a Reuters report in January. The company has already committed USD 15 billion to Stargate, a joint venture between Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank.

Earlier reports suggested that SoftBank aims to invest USD 40 billion into Stargate and OpenAI, with financing of up to USD 18.5 billion backed by its publicly traded assets.

Also Read: Stargate Project Announced with USD 500 Billion Investment in US AI Infrastructure

Stargate's AI Initiative

Stargate, announced at the White House in January by SoftBank's Son, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Oracle's Larry Ellison, and US President Donald Trump, plans to invest USD 500 billion to maintain US leadership in AI against global competitors like China and other rivals.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

rahul_yadav :

The Rs 1515 plan is great for heavy data users. I’ve been using BSNL as my main SIM for data…

BSNL is Offering 2GB of Daily Data at Just Rs…

rahul_yadav :

BSNL ka 4G Network Upgradation Metro cities abhi utana hua nhi Jitane Tire 2 or below cities mai hua. Mere…

Vodafone Idea Could Likely Surrender Spectrum and Save Money: Report

rahul_yadav :

As long as BSNL Outsource their Tower upgradation & Maintenance everything gonna be good. If they take things in their…

Govt Looking to Address Return on 5G Investments; People Consuming…

rahul_yadav :

Apart from Annual OTT Subscription other benefit is pretty good like Free Health Check (Every Quarter), SPA Benefit (Every Quarter),…

Airtel Confirms Discussion with Tata Ongoing for DTH Merger

rahul_yadav :

Union Bank of India Udaan Account & Category SBPRO Quarterly Average Balance :10K Rupay Select Debit card Annual Fees: FYF…

Airtel Confirms Discussion with Tata Ongoing for DTH Merger

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments