Should You Rush for a 5G Phone in 2023

5G smartphone shipments in India is rising. In fact, it is estimated that 5G device shipments will surpass overall 4G shipments in 2023. The Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are releasing both 4G and 5G phones in India. Getting a 4G device is not a bad option for many, even in 2023. This is because a 4G device would be priced more affordable than a 5G smartphone. 5G smartphones will definitely see higher demand as the telcos roll out 5G to more cities in India. However, that doesn't mean you should jump for a 5G phone as well. Note that 5G has some drawbacks that you might not like once you start using it.

5G Consumes Battery and Data Faster

Of course, it does! 5G delivers way more bandwidth and allows devices to download data faster, which can result in faster battery consumption as well. Many users have seen a faster battery drain while consuming 5G. Along with this, 5G also eats up mobile data faster than 4G. It is also natural and would not be a problem with high amounts of data in the validity pack. However, currently, Airtel is the only telco which is offering commercial 5G, but the telco is doing so with 4G plans. With 4G plans, users don't get a lot of data.

A single 5G speed test would mean that most of your data would be consumed in case you are in a 1.5GB or 2GB daily data pack. 5G networks would still take at least 1.5 years from here for significant coverage. Thus, if you have a decent 4G smartphone right now, you should not be worried about getting a 5G phone even in 2023.

5G has its merits. But looking at the consumer applications and use cases right now, all that a user is doing is speed tests. In case you have plans to change to a new smartphone, you can still go for a 4G phone peacefully. Marketing hype and campaigns can make you feel left out if you have a 4G phone. But it is also better to know what you actually 'need', and right now, no consumer actually needs 5G.

At the moment, it is the enterprises that seem to stand to benefit the most from 5G. At the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022, telecom operators showcased the use cases of 5G networks, and most of the use cases demonstrated were helpful for the enterprise vertical.