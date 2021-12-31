Samsung Hints Exynos 2200 With AMD’s RDNA 2 Graphics

Samsung has begun teasing its next flagship smartphone SoC. Expected to be named Exynos 2200, the new chipset will feature a GPU powered by AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics architecture, which is best known for powering the next-gen graphics on the Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and AMD’s RX 6000-series graphics cards.

If the rumour is true, the new Samsung microchip Exynos 2200 will definitely bring massive improvements in graphics upgrades, as well as any other changes, in Samsung smartphones. The Exynos 2200 will most likely power some of Samsung’s most powerful phones launching in 2022, as a successor to Exynos 2100 from 2021. Some of the expected new Samsung phones in 2022 are Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra.

However, as is customary, smartphones featuring Samsung’s in-house designs are likely to be limited to international models of the company’s future flagships, with US variants presumably employing Qualcomm’s recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor instead.

We would not have to wait long to learn more about Samsung Exynos 2200 as Samsung has promised a formal unveiling on January 11.

Design renders for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be released on February 8. Samsung will release three flagship devices — the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the S22 Plus, which will be in the middle variant of the three. In the past, information about forthcoming Samsung smartphones has leaked. The design images for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra have been leaked ahead of the rumoured launch.

The leaked phones of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on 91Mobiles show that the forthcoming Samsung flagship will resemble the Samsung Galaxy Note series. It will feature a metal frame and a rectangle, boxy shape. The S Pen smart stylus will have its own dedicated slot at the bottom of the smartphone. The volume and power buttons are on the device’s right edge, whereas the left edge is fully flush. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in four colours, Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

The phone has a curved display with a hole-punch cutout in the upper centre on the front. According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a 6.8-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. It may also have a 120Hz refresh rate.