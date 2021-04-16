Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Date for India Launch Confirmed

Samsung is soon going to unveil its budget 5G smartphone, Galaxy M42 5G, in India. The rumours about the specifications and the launch date of the device were making rounds online for quite some time now.

However, an Amazon listing has now confirmed the device’s India launch date for us. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is all set to launch on April 28, 2021, in India. Samsung is known for offering big batteries in the ‘M’ series smartphones.

Just to give you an idea, the Galaxy M51 was launched in India with a 7,000mAh battery. What will be interesting about the Galaxy M42 5G is it will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SoC. Take a look at the complete specifications and features of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is further expected to come with Samsung Knox security and Samsung Pay for the Indian users.

Also, the design of the device can be seen through the Amazon listing. The Galaxy M42 5G comes with a huge display with a water-drop notch at the top of the center. It can be seen donning a quad-camera setup at the rear with a unique-back design.

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to come in two RAM variants – 6GB and 8GB with up to 128GB of internal storage. The quad-camera setup at the rear is expected to house a 64MP primary sensor, and the device might pack a huge 6,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to be the most affordable 5G smartphone yet from Samsung in India. According to a previous IANS report, the device will have two variants. The base variant with 6GB RAM might be priced around Rs 20,000, and the 8GB RAM variant might be priced around Rs 25,000.

The Amazon listing confirms that the device will be available on Amazon upon launch and should also be available in Samsung’s offline and online India stores. It will be worth the wait to see what price range Samsung decides to go with for the Galaxy M42 5G.