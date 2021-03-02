Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price Leaked for India

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G is confirmed by the company to launch on March 5, 2021. Days before its launch, the price of the device has been leaked. The tipster, Ishan Agrawal, has said that the device will cost Rs 21,999 for its 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. While the pricing is not yet confirmed, the leak looks very much promising since this is the ideal price range for the device. Samsung has already revealed some of the confirmed details of the device. Looking at the specifications, this price doesn’t seem off.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Specifications

We reported yesterday that the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G will come with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device is further going to feature a Super AMOLED display. Further, it is expected to come with a quad-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens. The colours revealed by the microsite of the device on Samsung’s page are – Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet.

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G launched with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display for Russia and the UK markets. Under the hood, the device might feature the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is further expected to be bumped up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The international variant of the device launched with an in-display fingerprint scanner and in four colours – Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Blue. There are further speculations that the device’s 5G variant might launch in India soon as well.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price

As mentioned above, the leaked price of the device suggests that its 6GB RAM and 128GB variant will be priced at Rs 21,999. The device was priced at $295 for Russia, which is approximately Rs 21,630. While it is not very different from the price suggested by the leakster, it is worthy to note that the $295 pricing was for 4GB RAM and 128GB variant, not the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant.