Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Confirmed on March 5, Specifications

Samsung is going to launch the Galaxy A32 in India on March 5, 2021. Further, the device will also go on sale the very same day. A microsite on Samsung India’s website shows that the device will be launched on the said date and also reveals some of the key specifications of the device. It is expected that only the 4G variant of the device will be making its way to India at the moment. This is because Samsung hasn’t explicitly noted 5G anywhere on the microsite. The 5G variant of the device is already available in Russia and the UK.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Specifications (Expected)

As mentioned above, Samsung has revealed some of the key specifications of the device on its microsite. The Galaxy A32 will arrive with a quad-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor will be a 64MP lens.

Then the device will feature a Super AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the Galaxy A32 will pack a 5,000mAh battery. It can be seen in two colours on the microsite of the company – violet and blue.

Even though complete specifications of the device are not mentioned on the website, we can assume the specs by looking at the device launched for the international markets. The Galaxy A32 might come with a 6.4-inch full HD+ display.

It is expected to be powered by an octa-core chipset which might be the MediaTek Helio G80. The device might come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB expandable internal storage with the help of a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The 5,000mAh battery might get the support of 15W fast-charging, and the device could come in four different colours – Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, and Awesome White. Further, the device might feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The complete details about the smartphone and its price will be available once the company launches it on March 5.