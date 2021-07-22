Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Launch Date Revealed, to Debut in India on 23 July

In the month of May, Samsung had announced two new devices, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G and A22 5G. Earlier this month, the 4G version of the same was launched subtly in India for Rs 18,499 or approximately $255.

Now, the company has confirmed the launch date of the 5G variant of the Galaxy A22 5G. The South Korean giant took to Twitter to confirm that the 5G variant of the smartphone would be launched on 23 July.

Whilst the details of the same are yet to be revealed, a leak has hinted at the device being priced around Rs 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant, whilst the higher 8GB RAM variant could retail around Rs 21,999.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications, Features

For those of you wondering, given as to how the device has been launched in other markets, we know what to expect from the device. The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will make use of a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with an Infinity-V notch on top and support for 90Hz refresh rate.

Performance-wise, the device will rely on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, which seems to have become the budget 5G chip of choice, with Realme and Xiaomi opting to use the same on their entry-level 5G handsets, all of which retail around the Rs 15,000 segment.

The processor will be coupled with 4G, 6GB and 8GB of RAM coupled with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, but, the company is yet to confirm which of the above variants will be launched in India. There is a MicroSD slot for expansion, in case you buy the base variant and need that extra bit of storage later on.

Optics wise, the handset makes use of a triple-camera setup towards the rear with a primary 48MP sensor coupled with a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Towards the front, the device will come with an 8MP selfie shooter.

Miscellaneous features include a fingerprint sensor that is embedded with the power button. Samsung Pay, Wi-Fi b/g/n/ac, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 are also supported.

For charging, the device relies on a USB Type-C port that charges a 5000 mAh battery via a 15W charger. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will run android 11 out-of-the-box with Samsung’s OneUI 3.1 custom UI skin on top.