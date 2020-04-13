Samsung Plans to Participate in BSNL Phase Nine 4G Expansion

Highlights Samsung has Participated in BSNL Phase nine 4G Expansion

Telecom Gear Vendors have started bidding for the 9th phase of BSNL 4G Expansion. Surprisingly, Samsung has also shown its interest in the 4G auctions of BSNL. With the Phase Nine 4G expansion, BSNL has plans to upgrade nearly 50,000 4G sites in all four Zones. Whereas, on the other hand, MTNL has plans to modernise almost 7,000 in Delhi and Mumbai Circle. Apart from Samsung, other gear vendors like Nokia, ZTE, Ericsson and ITI have participated in phase nine 4G Expansion. However, Chinese manufacturer Huawei didn’t propose its tender for the 4G sites of BSNL, as reported by ET Telecom.

Samsung is the Sole 4G Wireless Tech Vendor for Reliance Jio

Samsung’s participation in phase nine 4G Expansion of BSNL took everyone by surprise as the company has already teamed up with Reliance Jio, and it is the sole 4G wireless technology vendor for the telecom giant. Also, Samsung doesn’t have 2G, 3G technology and IMS. Since the absence of 2G and 3G technology, Samsung might face difficulty if BSNL asks for 2G and 4G baseband unit in the same cell site. In the event, Samsung will just be able to overlay.

BSNL Might Extend Dates for Drafting Tenders

BSNL earlier marked that May 8, 2020, will be the final date for telecom gear vendors to apply for the contract and the final bidding phase will be scheduled from May 9, 2020. However, as the threat of Covid-19 increased, the government of India imposed a lockdown for 21 days to combat the deadly virus. It is expected that government-owned operator BSNL will extend the dates for vendors because physical interaction is vital at the time of pre-bidding time so that vendors can apply for contracts without any external hassle and difficulty.

Nearly 43,000 Sites will be upgraded to 4G Sites

It is expected that BSNL will nearly upgrade 43,000 2G and 3G sites into 4G Sites. Apart from this, MTNL will also install 7,000 new sites in Delhi and Mumbai Circle. Also, telecom gear vendors will have to annually maintain 4G network along with network planning, supply and many more.