Same Story for Nov 2022, Jio and Airtel Gain, Others Lose

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on Friday, released its monthly telecom performance indicator report for November 2022. While the numbers were up and down, the story was largely the same as what has been happening over the last few months and years. Again, in Nov 2022, Airtel and Jio gained users while BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) and Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost subscribers. This has been the trend in the industry for a very long time now. Let's dive into the numbers.

Airtel and Jio Gained Close to Similar Amounts of Users

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio gained close to a similar amount of users in November 2022. Jio added 1.42 million subscribers, while Airtel added 1.05 million users. Note that here we are talking about the wireless subscribers. BSNL and Vodafone Idea lost 1.17 million and 1.82 million users. But the metrics that actually matter are how many active users did the telcos add. From the looks of it, Jio lost about 2 million active users MoM (month over month), and Airtel added cost to a million active users. Vodafone Idea again lost close to 2 million active users, and BSNL lost about 0.5 million active users.

Airtel's total subscriber base at the end of Nov 2022 was 366.08 million, while Jio's subscriber base stood at 422.81 million. Vi's total user base was 243.80 million users, and BSNL's user base was 107.59 million subscribers.