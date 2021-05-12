Revisiting Popular Postpaid Plans From Vodafone Idea

There is no doubt that Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s third-ranked telecom operator, offers the best plans in the industry. Now be it postpaid plans or prepaid plans, the telco has got its customers’ needs covered with a wide range of offerings. Vi is recognised for providing some amazing postpaid plans. Especially, the REDX plan offered by the telco remains unmatched in competition. Today, we are revisiting the popular postpaid plans from Vodafone Idea that you can buy to fulfil your needs.

Vodafone Idea REDX Postpaid Plan

The REDX postpaid plan from Vi is the ‘best’ postpaid plan any Indian can purchase today. It is a supreme offering from the telco that offers users truly unlimited data, truly unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

The additional benefits of the plan include 1 year of free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscriptions. Further users get free access to airport lounges in both domestic and international airports at no extra cost four times a year. Further, the ISD calling to USA & Canada numbers will only attract charges of 50 paise per minute and Rs 3 per minute for the UK. The company offers users international calling at special rates for 14 countries.

There are more benefits included in the plan. Users get 7 days of an International roaming pack worth Rs 2,999 once per year. The company will also give ‘Premium’ customer service to the REDX users.

The plan’s cost is Rs 1,099 per month. Even though it is one of the most expensive postpaid plans you can buy today, it is totally worth it if you travel a lot.

Vodafone Idea Other Postpaid Plans

The other popular postpaid plans from Vodafone Idea that you can check out costs Rs 699, Rs 499, and Rs 399. The Rs 699 plan also offers truly unlimited data to the users along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. Further, users get Amazon Prime Video, Vi Movies & TV, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for 1 year.

The Rs 499 and Rs 399 plans each offer users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The difference between both the plans is that the Rs 499 plan comes with 75GB of data for one billing cycle (200GB data rollover facility), and the Rs 399 plan comes with 40GB of data (200GB of data rollover facility).

The Rs 399 plan only comes with a single over-the-top (OTT) benefit of the Vi Movies & TV app, while the Rs 499 plan comes with the OTT benefits of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Vi Movies & TV, and Amazon Prime video for one year.

These are the popular postpaid plans from Vi that users can check out today. There are more plans at cheaper rates, and users can also check out the family postpaid plans from the company.