Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans with Loaded Data and OTT Benefits

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

The telecommunications provider offers plans of 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB of data each day. A unique feature of these plans is that they also include OTT and unlimited calling benefits.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio has a number of prepaid plans that include daily data limits in addition to unlimited calling privileges.
  • A total of 84GB of data are included in Rs 419 prepaid package, which has a 28-day validity period.
  • After using up all of the FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

Follow Us

Jio

Reliance Jio has a number of prepaid plans that include daily data limits in addition to unlimited calling privileges. The telecommunications provider offers plans of 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB of data each day. A unique feature of these plans is that they also include OTT and unlimited calling benefits. Let's quickly review the list of Jio plans that provide 3GB of data benefits every single day. The following plans offer 3GB daily data: Rs 419, Rs 601, Rs 1199, and Rs 4199.

Reliance Jio Rs 419 Plan Details

A total of 84GB of data is included in this prepaid package, which has a 28-day validity period. A 3 month free trial of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is also included. It offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited talking, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps. After using up all of the FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 601 Plan Details

The prepaid package provides 90GB of total data with a 3GB daily cap for 28 days. With a free subscription to Jio applications, it also provides unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and an extra 6GB of data. Users also receive a complimentary 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, valued at Rs 499, as part of the package. Following the user's consumption of the FUP data, the data speed lowers to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,199 Plan Details

The prepaid plan offers 3GB of data each day with a 252GB total data cap for 84 days of validity. A free 3-month (90-day) Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership worth Rs 149 is also included in the plan, along with unlimited phone calling, 100 SMS per day and Jio app subscription. As soon as the user has finished using the FUP data, the data speed lowers to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 4,199 Plan Details

The 1095GB of data available with the annual subscription is limited to 3GB every day. Additionally, it comes with free access to Jio applications and unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS each day. Furthermore, this package includes a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs 1499, which grants free access to all OTT content. The speed is decreased to 64 Kbps once all of the FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data has been used. The total validity that this plan carries is 365 days.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
8 Data Only Packs Available for Airtel Prepaid Users
Airtel offers Data only packs for prepaid users to those who need additional data and are constantly on the move. Users can recharge with these data packs over top of an existing plan.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
5 Amazing Features of Airtel Thanks App
Airtel Thanks app is the one-stop app for your online recharges, bill payments, BHIM UPI transactions, mobile banking, data storage, content streaming & so much more. Check the 5 amazing features.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments