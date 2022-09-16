Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans with Loaded Data and OTT Benefits

Reliance Jio has a number of prepaid plans that include daily data limits in addition to unlimited calling privileges. The telecommunications provider offers plans of 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB of data each day. A unique feature of these plans is that they also include OTT and unlimited calling benefits. Let's quickly review the list of Jio plans that provide 3GB of data benefits every single day. The following plans offer 3GB daily data: Rs 419, Rs 601, Rs 1199, and Rs 4199.

Reliance Jio Rs 419 Plan Details

A total of 84GB of data is included in this prepaid package, which has a 28-day validity period. A 3 month free trial of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is also included. It offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited talking, 100 SMS per day, and free access to Jio apps. After using up all of the FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data, the speed is reduced to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 601 Plan Details

The prepaid package provides 90GB of total data with a 3GB daily cap for 28 days. With a free subscription to Jio applications, it also provides unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and an extra 6GB of data. Users also receive a complimentary 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, valued at Rs 499, as part of the package. Following the user's consumption of the FUP data, the data speed lowers to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 1,199 Plan Details

The prepaid plan offers 3GB of data each day with a 252GB total data cap for 84 days of validity. A free 3-month (90-day) Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership worth Rs 149 is also included in the plan, along with unlimited phone calling, 100 SMS per day and Jio app subscription. As soon as the user has finished using the FUP data, the data speed lowers to 64 Kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs 4,199 Plan Details

The 1095GB of data available with the annual subscription is limited to 3GB every day. Additionally, it comes with free access to Jio applications and unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS each day. Furthermore, this package includes a 1-year Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs 1499, which grants free access to all OTT content. The speed is decreased to 64 Kbps once all of the FUP (Fair-Usage-Policy) data has been used. The total validity that this plan carries is 365 days.