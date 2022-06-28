Reliance Jio Partnership With DigiBoxx to Give JioPhotos Users Extra Cloud Storage

Jio Platforms Limited, a subsidiary company of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has partnered with DigiBoxx, an Indian file storage and sharing platform. Under this partnership, Jio Set-Top Box (STB) users, who can access JioPhotos app on the TV will get 10GB of additional storage apart from the 20GB which was already given. But the users will only get the additional storage when they sign up on DigiBoxx via the JioPhotos app.

Users who are registered on the app can easily share images and videos from their smartphones and save files of different formats in one place. Jio said that “Jio customers can store their personal data by enabling auto-sync and view everything on the Jio Set-top Box seamlessly.”

JioPhotos Comes Pre-Loaded on Jio STB

JioPhotos app comes pre-loaded on Jio’s STB. To get the Jio STB, you will have to purchase an eligible JioFiber connection. Through the JioPhotos app, users can access all their content saved in different cloud storage such as JioCloud and Google Photos, and shared across several social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook on the Jio STB.

The content is saved inside the platform on a location basis or chronologically. There’s support for facial recognition as well for grouping some videos and photos. Jio said that when the user adds his/her DigiBoxx account to the JioPhotos app, all the videos and photos in the DigiBoxx account get organised and listed into tabs for an easy view and access.

This will be a game-changer partnership for DigiBoxx. The company will get access to reach millions of Jio users and Jio will also be able to offer something extra to its users.

Kiran Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Jio Platforms Ltd, said Jio is pleased to have partnered with DigiBoxx, a Made-in-India platform.

Thomas added that the integration would deliver an unparalleled user experience for all the Jio customers looking for extra storage solutions.