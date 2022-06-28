Vi App to Allow Users Set Favourite Songs as Caller Tunes

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is enabling users to set caller tunes directly from the Vi app on their smartphones. Through the app, users can select their favourite songs and set them as caller tunes. The default ‘tring tring’ will now fade away as the telco will offer users a very affordable plan for setting caller tunes. In addition to this, users can enjoy ad-free music inside the Vi app.

Monthly, Quarterly, and Yearly Plan for Vi Users to Set Caller Tunes

New Vi users can get the benefit of this exciting feature through a special monthly recharge plan bundled with the entire caller tunes catalogue for free at a subscription fee of Rs 69.

Old users can subscribe to the service that Vi is providing for setting caller tunes for a monthly cost of Rs 49, a quarterly cost of Rs 99 and an annual cost of Rs 249. It isn’t a very big amount to be honest but something that’s unnecessary at the end of the day.

Users will get the option to choose their caller tunes from several genres such as romance, classical, comedy, melody and more. Vi app has a huge library of 22 million+ ad-free music across 20 different languages. Vodafone Idea also allows users to download songs to their devices so that they can listen to them without the internet.

Note that Vi has partnered with Hungama Music to deliver these songs to its users. Vi users can also get the first six months of subscription to the platform absolutely free.

If you want to set a song from inside the app as your caller tune, just select the song, click on set as caller tune, then choose the validity and rental, confirm the selection, and it will be done for you. There are podcasts and more that you can access from the platform of Hungama Music that is now available inside the Vi app.