Redmi Turbo 6 Series Launch Soon after IMEI Database Spotting

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Turbo 5 in India. This was the first Turbo phone from the brand in India. The Turbo 6 will be the successor to Turbo 5. In the Turbo 5 series, there was a single unit – Turbo 5. However, the Turbo 6 will have two devices including the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6 Max. These two new phones have now surfaced in the IMEI database, which hints at the international launch. The Turbo 6 series is expected to feature a faster chipset, from the same family of Dimensity 8000 chips. Let us take a look at the details which are now surfacing online.

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Redmi Turbo 6, Turbo 6 Max Launch Internationally

Redmi Turbo 6 and Turbo 6 Max have been spotted on the IMEI database. The listing was revealed by XimiTime, revealing multiple model numbers for both phones, indicating international availability in the near future. The Turbo 5 is a performance focused phone, great for people who want to do gaming. It also focuses on the battery life.

The Turbo 6, codenamed Sofia is associated with the model numbers 2703BPC40G, 2703BRT40I, 2703BPC40I and M407CF. The Turbo 6 Max, codenamed Denver, is associated with the model numbers 27011RT78I, 27011PC78I and 27011PC78G. Based on the listing, we expect the device could make it to the market in the first quarter of 2027.

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Xiaomi has not confirmed or teased the new Turbo 6 series yet. As per the leaks, the Turbo 6 is tipped to feature a 7-inch display and a 10000mAh battery. The device could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8600 SoC built on TSMC’s 3nm process. The Turbo 6 Max could feature the Dimensity 9600s, which is an even more powerful chipset. The Redmi Turbo 5 is a premium phone, and the Turbo 6 will also be in the same price category given the rising memory costs in the country. It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi jumps to a 10000mAh battery for the Turbo 6.