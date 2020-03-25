Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch Banks on Big Screen Experience

Highlights Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch is the biggest TV in Xiaomi family

The Smart TV is priced over Rs 2,15,000 and is available for purchase in China.

The 98-inch Smart TV misses out on an 8K panel.

Redmi on Tuesday announced its 98-inch TV that it claims to exceed the size of a single bed while delivering a 4K high resolution display capable of achieving 140000:1 high contrast ratio. The Smart TV runs on PatchWall similar to other Xiaomi TVs and the company said that it would be available for purchase in Mainland China for RMB 19,999 (approx. Rs 2,16,301). The Redmi TV with 98-inch screen features bezel-less screen and it may reach the Indian market sometime later this year. Xiaomi is slowly bringing various products under ‘Redmi’ branding to India; For example, we recently saw the arrival of Redmi Power Bank, and very soon, the Redmi TVs could also reach the country.

Redmi Smart TV Max 98”: Features and Specifications

The Smart TV Max 98-inch is powered by the Cortex A55 CPU and the Mali G-31 MP2 GPU with 4GB ram and 64GB storage. The display supports up to 85% NTSC color spectrum and is capable of producing an smooth and clear motion picture playback through the MEMC technology.

The company said that its Smart TV is packed with several connectivity options including support for dual band WiFi along with three HDMI ports, one AV port, two USB ports and an ethernet port.

It is said that the smart TV has an 178 degree viewing angle with 60Hz refresh rate. The Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch weighs at 68kg and has a dual 8W speaker supporting Dolby Audio. The Smart TV has a base thickness of 522mm.

The PatchWall is similar to other TVs from the Xiaomi family and is said to offer personalised content by learning the user’s habits, thanks to its AI technology. The Smart TV is enabled with XiaoAi AI assistant which lets users search for movies and control IoT devices using voice commands.

Redmi said that the Smart TV has a built in App store while the TV comes with pre-installed apps like Calendar, Game Centre, video player and an weather app. The TV also supports screencast protocols like Airplay and Miracast.

Redmi Smart TV Max 98”: Pricing and Availability

As noted the Redmi Smart TV Max 98-inch is priced at RMB 19,999 which translates to approximately Rs 2,16,301. While the TV would be available for purchase from April 6 in Mainland China, Redmi hasn’t mentioned whether the TV would be made available in its international markets.

Mi currently sells its Mi branded TVs in India with the base model Mi LED TV 4A Pro currently retailing for Rs 12,499. The top rated Mi TV 4X is currently priced at Rs 54,999 and is available for purchase on its MI online stores.