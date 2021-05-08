Redmi Note 10S Landing Page Goes Live, Amazon Exclusivity Confirmed

The Redmi Note 10S is due to launch on May 13, alongside the Redmi Watch, which is a long-awaited product from the Chinese company. Ahead of the launch, which is but a few days away, the official landing page of the device has gone live on Amazon India.

To add to this, the handset has also been listed on Google Play Console with its key specifications, further confirming our assumptions of the device being identical to the one available globally.

As per the official landing page, apart from Xiaomi India’s official site or offline stores, the device will be available through Amazon India. This further provides information regarding the device, with the listing stating that the device has an IP53 rating, an S-AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection.

Further specs revealed include Hi-Res Audio and dual stereo speakers, a 33W charger in-box, the Helio G95 chipset and a 64MP quad-camera system.

What Else Do We Know About The Note 10S?

The listing provides nothing new, as the specifications were not a secret due to the device being available in the global market. The listing of the phone is under the number M2101K7BI, within the database of Google Play Console with the key specifications.

The listing oddly mentions that the device has a resolution of HD+, rather than FHD+, 6GB of RAM and Android 11. Recent reports also hinted at the device shipping with MIUI 12.5 preinstalled.

A further report indicated that the device would be sold in three variants, namely a 6GB+128GB variant, 8GB+128GB variant and a final 8GB+256GB variant. It is also expected to arrive in three colours, namely grey, white and blue.

The pricing for the device has not been leaked, but one expects the device to slot between the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro in India.

Apart from this, the Redmi Watch will also be launching on the same date, with features such as built-in GPS, 11 sports modes, sleep monitoring, breathing assist and heart rate monitoring.

There will also be over 200 watch faces on offer which can be applied on a 1.4-inch colour HD display with a resolution of 320*320 pixels, complete with 2.5d curved glass on top.

The watch is also water-resistant at up to 50 metres, with support for 24-hour heart-rate monitoring and sleep monitoring also on offer.